Who Is Jasveen Sangha? Gorgeous Los Angeles Drug Dealer Known as Ketamine Queen Arrested in Connection to Matthew Perry Death

Jasveen Sangha has been arrested in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death. The 41-year-old faces charges in an 18-count superseding indictment related to supplying ketamine to the "Friends" star in the weeks leading up to his death at age 54. Sangha's role is believed to be key in the death of Perry, according to reports.

Sangha, who was known throughout North Hollywood as a dealer to celebrities, earned the nickname 'Ketamine Queen' due to her prolific activity. She faces charges including one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved property, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of ketamine distribution.

Just hours before her arrest by Los Angeles police, Sangha was flaunting her new haircut and color on social media, where she also posted photos from her luxurious vacations to Mexico and Japan.

Sangha is one of four people arrested on August 15 in connection with the Perry's tragic death, which stunned the world in October 2023.

According to the indictment, text messages between the defendants revealed that Sangha was known in the community for "only dealing with high-end clients and celebs" in her drug operations.

She is accused of using her North Hollywood home, referred to in the indictment as the "Sangha Stash House," to store, package, and distribute narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that Sangha "was aware that the unsupervised and improper use of ketamine can be deadly" and claims that in 2019, she sold drugs to another unnamed customer who subsequently died from an overdose.

On October 11, 2023, Sangha is alleged to have used Signal to message defendant Eric Fleming that her ketamine was "high quality" and offered a sample to Perry, saying: "It's unmarked but it's amazing – if he take one and try it and I have more if likes."

The indictment states that on October 24, 25 vials of ketamine were purchased from Sangha to be delivered to Perry. Additionally, "as part of the transaction, defendant Sangha included ketamine lollipops as a bonus with his large ketamine order."

Five people, including two doctors, a live-in assistant, and the 'Ketamine Queen,' have been arrested in connection with the death of Perry.

The suspects were taken into custody on Thursday, facing allegations that they are part of a 'broad underground criminal network' that supplied the ketamine that led to Perry's death in October 2023.

Doctors Salvador Plascencia, 42, and Mark Chavez, 54, Sangha, 41, Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, and drug dealer Eric Fleming, 54, have all been charged.