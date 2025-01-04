Matthew Livelsberger, Decorated Green Beret Dies in Tesla Explosion Outside Trump Hotel, Labels Tragic Stunt a "Wake-Up Call" for America's Problems

A decorated U.S. Army Green Beret died by suicide in a dramatic explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Investigators revealed that Matthew Livelsberger, 37, from Colorado Springs, intended the act as a "wake-up call" for the nation. Notes left on his phone described his struggles with PTSD and political frustrations.

"This was not a terrorist attack. It was a wake-up call," Livelsberger wrote, adding, "Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence." His final messages covered political grievances, societal issues, and reflections on the war in Ukraine. Livelsberger served in the Army since 2006, deploying twice to Afghanistan, and earned five Bronze Stars, including one with a valor device.

The explosion injured seven people but caused minimal damage to the Trump hotel. Authorities confirmed Livelsberger acted alone. His Cybertruck was packed with fireworks and camp fuel, ignited in a manner investigators are still piecing together. Found inside were two firearms, fireworks, a passport, a military ID, credit cards, and electronic devices.

Tesla engineers assisted the investigation by extracting data from Livelsberger's vehicle. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren stated, "There's a large volume of data to analyze, including videos, photos, and web history." Livelsberger's route from Colorado to Las Vegas via New Mexico and Arizona was reconstructed using the vehicle's charging history.

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, Livelsberger held no animosity toward President-elect Donald Trump. His notes expressed a desire for the country to unite around Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Neither Trump nor Musk was in Las Vegas at the time of the incident.

FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans said, "This appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a highly decorated veteran struggling with PTSD." Livelsberger had confided in a former girlfriend, Alicia Arritt, about his pain and traumatic brain injury from his deployments. Arritt described his struggles with exhaustion, sleeplessness, and reliving combat violence.

Livelsberger's military career included service in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia, and Congo. He recently returned from Germany and was on leave at the time of his death. Known as a skilled and courageous soldier, he was also a husband and father, living with his family in Colorado Springs.

The explosion occurred hours after a separate New Year's Day tragedy in New Orleans, where a truck attack killed 14 people. The FBI is treating that incident as a terrorist act.

The Las Vegas explosion, while shocking, underscores the mental health challenges faced by veterans. Authorities continue to investigate Livelsberger's motives and actions, hoping to bring clarity to this heartbreaking event.