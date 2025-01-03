Matthew Livelsberger: Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Shot Himself in Head Before Explosion as Cops Find Handgun Next to His Charred Body

An active member of the Army's elite Special Forces shot himself in the head moments before an explosion took place at the Trump Las Vegas hotel, authorities revealed on Thursday. Despite investigations, the FBI and local police remain in the dark about his motives.

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, which authorities confirmed was self-inflicted, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Sheriff McMahill also confirmed that a powerful .50-caliber Desert Eagle handgun was found near Livelsberger after the Tesla Cybertruck exploded. Law enforcement said that his body was so severely burned it could not be visually identified.

Killed Himself Before Explosion

Authorities have not confirmed which weapon Livelsberger reportedly used to take his own life. However, police said that a handgun was found in the vehicle, along with several other semi-automatic firearms, all of which were heavily damaged by fire.

Despite the extensive fire damage, investigators recovered Livelsberger's military ID, passport, phone, and smartwatch from inside the burned vehicle.

Investigators also identified two unique tattoos on the burned body that match with Livelsberger's known body art.

Authorities are still trying to find out the motive behind the deadly attack, with Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge, vowing that the agency will follow every lead related to Livelsberger.

Evans further said that the FBI is exploring the possibility of a political motive, given the incident took place at a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump and involved a vehicle connected to Trump ally Elon Musk.

"It's not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used," Evans said.

At this point, law enforcement does not believe Livelsberger had any help in carrying out the explosion, as surveillance footage shows him traveling alone from Colorado Springs to Las Vegas.

Tesla charging stations tracked his route south, then west, passing through at least eight other recharging locations as he made his way to Vegas.

Livelsberger was seen alone at these stations, with no one else entering or leaving the Cybertruck he rented via the Turo app, according to the police.

Sheriff McMahill said that Livelsberger does not appear to have any criminal record in Las Vegas but mentioned that authorities are looking into a potential incident involving the suspect from years ago.

Trained Drone Pilot

Livelsberger's background reveals a life of military distinction and humanitarian efforts, raising perplexing questions about his alleged involvement in this incident. Livelsberger's LinkedIn profile, believed to belong to him, outlines a commendable military journey.

He joined the U.S. Army in 2006 as a Green Beret communication specialist. Over the years, he took on roles of increasing responsibility, including operations manager and team sergeant. As of November 2024, he was listed as a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, a position tied to advanced military technology, including drone operations.

His expertise extended to specialized training as a Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems operator, indicating proficiency in drone piloting. Such qualifications highlight Livelsberger's technical acumen and strategic value within the Army's ranks.

A summa cum laude graduate from Norwich University in Vermont, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Strategic Studies and Defense Analysis.

News articles from Livelsberger's past have resurfaced, showcasing his humanitarian work during a deployment in Afghanistan. At 21, he led efforts to collect clothes, toys, and educational items for local children, earning praise for his compassion and initiative.