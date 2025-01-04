Matthew Livelsberger: Tesla Cybertruck Bomber 'Preyed' on His First Wife and Mocked at Her Struggles While Second Wife Broke off With Him

Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger "preyed" of his first wife and mocked at her struggles with depression long before his tragic death involving an explosive-laden vehicle, one of her friends has claimed to multiple outlets.

Stacie Wilssens, a former neighbor of Livelsberger and his ex-wife Sara in Colorado Springs, described the decorated Army soldier as "bizarre and unhealthy" based on her interactions with him starting around 2012. "He manipulated her," Wilssens told the Colorado Springs Gazette while speaking about how Livelsberger treated his then-wife. Wilssens did not provide additional details about his alleged behavior. However, she mentioned that she disliked Livelsberger and is not in contact with him.

Romance, Hatred and More

Her hatred for Lvelsberger was so strong that she preferred to spend time with Sara only when he was away on military deployments. However, Wilssens noted that Livelsberger's absences due to military deployments left his wife feeling overwhelmed and battling depression.

"She was trying to get healthy and he would mock her," the friend told the outlet.

"Nothing ever felt stable or steady between the two of them."

The pair, who finalized their divorce in 2018, were "polar opposites," Wilssens remarked.

She explained that during the 2016 election, Sara supported Bernie Sanders, while Livelsberger was a staunch backer of Donald Trump.

A video posted on Sara's Facebook page in 2016 showed a moment from their marriage when Livelsberger affectionately called her "Sara Beans" as they got ready to leave for a vacation together.

In the video, Livelsberger is seen reportedly threatening his wife, warning her against "being weird" at the airport, as it would "embarrass him."

Following their divorce, Wilssens shared that Sara moved away from Colorado, remarried, and has regained her health. Livelsberger also remarried in 2022.

New Wife in Complicated Life

Law enforcement sources revealed that Livelsberger's current wife, with whom he had a baby daughter, ended their relationship just a week before the incident, according to The New York Post.

On the day after Christmas, Livelsberger left his home in Colorado Springs after his wife confronted him about alleged infidelity, the sources stated.

From there, he rented a Tesla Cybertruck through the Turo app and traveled to Las Vegas. On New Year's Day, he parked the vehicle outside the Trump International Hotel, set off explosives hidden inside the truck, and fatally shot himself, police reported.

Investigators are probing whether Livelsberger's actions were driven by personal struggles or political motivations, given the location of the explosion outside Trump's hotel.

The FBI is also investigating his choice of vehicle due to its association with Elon Musk, a prominent ally of Trump. "It's not lost on us that it's in front of the Trump building, that it's a Tesla vehicle, but we don't have information at this point that definitively tells us or suggests it was because of this particular ideology," said Spencer Evans, the Las Vegas FBI's special agent in charge.

According to U.S. officials, Livelsberger, a Green Beret, had recently returned from an overseas mission in Germany and was on approved leave at the time of his death.