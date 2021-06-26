Matt Hancock: New CCTV Clip Shows UK Health Secretary 'Checking Coast is Clear' Before Passionately Kissing Gina Coladangelo

A new CCTV clip has emerged that shows British health secretary Matt Hancock checking if the coast is clear before he goes wild and starts smooching his aide Gina Coladangelo. The new clip comes less than 24 hours after Hancock was exposed kissing Coladangelo.

Since then, Hancock has apologized and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced "matter closed" but dirty secrets haven't stopped emerging. The new video shows how Hancock is desperate to kiss Coladangelo and is constantly checking if the coast is clear by peeping, according to The Sun, which published the photos on Friday in its latest expose about the British health secretary.

Getting Desperate

On Friday a new CCTV clip emerged showing Hancock's desperation to kiss his aide. Earlier The Sun had published photographs on its front page that showed Hancock kissing Coladangelo, a friend hired for a taxpayer-funded role, in his office. The outlet added that the photos, screengrabs from CCTV footage, were taken on May 6, that is, 11 days before the Covid-19 lockdown rules were relaxed.

The new CCTV video of the incident, published by The Sun, shows Hancock checking if the coast is clear and heading towards his office, and looking out the door. The door is only partially open and Hancock is seen peering out and is directly stands in front of the open space between the other room and his office.

He then shuts the door in hurry and turns to face millionaire Coladangelo with his back to the door. Gina too is seen walking towards him in haste and the pair then starts kissing passionately.

Hancock is then seen moving his hand to Coladangelo's buttocks and then starts squeezing them. He them rubs both his hands in other moments moves onto her back to draw her in closer. The two continue kissing and get aggressive further, shows the raunchy clip.

Too Wild

Interestingly, the weeks after the incident, Hancock warned Brits that indoor hugging was still banned under the Covid social distancing rules and told the country: "We should all be careful. We all know the risks. Of Course there are people who have been yearning to have some physical contact."

On Friday, Hancock apologized for violating Covid-related national restrictions but didn't say anything about the leaked video clip of him kissing his aide. "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter," this is all he said demanding privacy in personal life.

Hancock is married to wife Martha of 15 years and the couple has three children. A whistleblower accused the 42-year-old of cheating on his wife during the time when the UK continued to battle the Covid pandemic.

Hancock hired Gina, 43, with taxpayer's cash last year as Covid-19 swept across the country and later causing multiple lockdowns. That said, even though the case raised a huge public outcry in the country, demanding the health secretary's resignation, UK prime minister Boris Johnson later accepted Hancock's apology and said that the matter was now "closed".