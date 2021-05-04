Khloe Kardashian DM'd Tristan Thompson's Fling Sydney Chase and Tried to Reach Out to Her

It appears Khloé Kardashian wants to talk to Tristan Thompson's alleged fling Sydney Chase, for reasons unknown. Chase, the woman who claims to have "hooked up" with Thompson, 30, behind Khloe's back in January, on Saturday shared screenshots that suggest the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star has reached out to her.

Chase, 23, shared the screenshots sent from Khloe's phone, which she then reportedly deleted. However, according to The Shade Room, Chase via the screenshot tried to claim that Khloe tried to reach out to her amid claims of Thompson's infidelity. A representative of Khloe, however, declined to comment, about it.

Khloe's Desperate Effort

According to The Shade Room, the screenshots, believed to be from Chase's iPhone, show two private messages that appear to be from Khloe. The first message reads: "Hey Sydney, this is Khloe," while the second one says, "I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential" along with prayer emoji hands.

The messages, although now deleted, give a clear indication that Khloe had tried to speak to Chase, and politely asked for confidentiality, which was not granted given the leak.

Thompson once again made headlines last month after Chase in a podcast claimed that she and the Boston Celtics player hooked up after he had gotten back together with Khloe. "It was a peek-a-boo d–k, but, baby, it was good," Chase claimed in late April on the "No Jumper" podcast when asked about Thompson's "uncut" penis. The podcast has since been removed from YouTube.

Moreover, Khloe's alleged attempt to reach out to Chase comes less than a week after Chase alleged that she was contacted by Thompson on April 12 in Los Angeles, the day after Khloe threw their daughter True a lavish third birthday party.

Chase made the claims on a TikTok clip, wherein she also explained the situation revealing that she had had a fling with Tristan in January, alleging the NBA star told her he was single. "Yes the Tristan rumors are true ... The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter's birthday party," Chase said in the TikTok clip.

Wild Chase?

Neither Khloé nor Thompson has publicly commented on his alleged actions. However, The Good American founder shared a seemingly pointed cryptic quote on Instagram. "People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else's day are the best kind of people," read the quote by Sonia Sabnis, which Khloe had shared.

However, this isn't the first time Thompson has landed in trouble for cheating on Khloe. He allegedly had been cheating on Khloé with another Instagram model just days before the reality star gave birth. He repeated his actions again when he allegedly cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods.

Chase on the other hand in last month's TikTok clip also apologized for going too far about her alleged intimate relationship with Thompson. "In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly," Sydney said on TikTok. "However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that."

Doubling down on her claims that the pair shared a sexual experience, she added: "However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."

Chase also claimed that the pair allegedly have "hung out" on numerous occasions. The Instagram video where Chase makes the accusation contains the headline: "Woman claims she hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was still with Khloé Kardashian."

In March this year, Khloe appeared to confirm that she was fully back on with Thompson, after posting a gushing message for his 30th birthday, to which he replied: "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are."

However, Thompson's words don't seem to be true. This is the latest in a long line of cheating allegations that have been lobbied against the sportsman, since he started his relationship with Khloe.