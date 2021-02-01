A lawyer in Peru was caught on camera having sex during a virtual hearing that was being livestreamed. Héctor Cipriano Paredes Robles was caught naked with an equally naked woman during the act that left everyone shocked including the convict. The judge, who was presiding over the case, immediately stopped the hearing but by that time others had seen enough of the lawyer.

The video of the act since then has gone viral on social media. Authorities and the bar association have called for a thorough investigation into the case and could lead to Robles being jailed if found guilty, according to local media outlets.

Caught on Camera

Robles was caught on camera stripping off and then having sex, while a hearing of a case was being livestreamed. He was taking part in the virtual hearing involving a feared local gang, Los Z de Chanchamayo, when he shocked the judge and other viewers on Thursday with his sex romp, according to local media outlet Todo Noticias.

In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, Robles can be seen taking off his clothes and then kissing a woman who is also nude, who soon straddle him. And all this was happening in front of the judge who can be seen speechless in the video.

Outraged at Robles, the judge John Chahua Torres immediately halted the court proceedings. He also summoned a police officer as a female aide tried to alert Robles that his sex session was being watched and recorded on a public live feed. "This lawyer has lacked the honor and dignity of the profession," the judge said.

A Shame for the Profession

While Robles was busy in the sexual encounter, the judge tried to alert others by saying: "We are witnessing obscene acts which represent a violation of public decency and are aggravated by the fact they are being recorded nationally."

Robles, however, is yet to make a public address over the sex scandal although he was immediately replaced in the case. He now faces a probe by Peru's Public Ministry as well as the bar association, according to a report in The Sun. The Junín Bar Association said that it "strongly rejects" the "obscene acts" as has called for a swift investigation into his future in law.

Robles' incident is the latest in the long list of scandals over officials being either underdressed or getting carried away as live stream cameras record sexual encounters during the time of the pandemic. Last year in September, an Argentine MP had to resign from his seat after being suspended for kissing a woman's breasts during an online parliamentary session.

The MP, Juan Emilio Ameri, shocked lawmakers after he was seen letting a pretty blonde sit on his knee who was fondling him before he bent down and started kissing her right nipple after pulling down her black top.