How Did Bobbie Jean Carter Die? Nick Carter's Sister Found Dead in Her Florida Home Aged 41, a Year After Death of Brother Aaron from Accidental Overdose

The family of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter faced another tragedy with the unexpected death of their sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, at just 41. The cause of her death is currently unclear, but she was found in her Florida home on Saturday, as reported by TMZ. Bobbie Jean, also known as BJ, is the third Carter sibling to meet an early death.

Aaron died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. He was determined to have taken the generic form of Xanax, alprazolam, and inhaled difluoroethane, which resulted in drowning. Leslie Carter died at the age of 25 in 2012, due to a hazardous mix of prescription drugs.

Another Death in Carter Family

Bobbie Jean died on Saturday morning in Florida, TMZ reported, her mother confirmed. "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane told the outlet, referring to Bobbie Jean's death, as well as those of Aaron and Leslie who died earlier.

"When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private," she continued.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

History of Substance Abuse

Bobbie Jean had a longstanding struggle with substance abuse and addiction, marked by a history of arrests, including one earlier this year. In June, she faced legal issues when she was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl after attempting to steal $55 worth of crafts from a Hobby Lobby in Florida.

During the confrontation in the store's office, where police were being called, she panicked and discreetly discarded a light blue vial from her purse under the desk.

Bobbie Jean was featured on the E! reality TV show "House of Carters."

Bobbie Jean played a role in all eight episodes of the show, "House of Carters," which centered around Nick Carter and his four full siblings.

The series followed the Carters as they aimed to revive their careers and strengthen family bonds while Nick and the Backstreet Boys worked on the band's sixth studio album, "Unbreakable."

The reality series aired for one season in 2006, and since then, Bobbie Jean has chosen to stay out of the public eye.