A new study conducted by a team of researchers has tracked the frightening progression of coronavirus in a crowded South Korean call centre. The research report unveils new light on the way in which this deadly pandemic spreads in a crowded setting.

The study report published in the journal CDC's journal Emerging Infectious Diseases revealed that the call centre which has not been identified is situated in a commercial building in Seoul, and it is being now named 'Building X'.

How coronavirus spreads in crowded places?

The research report claimed that there were 97 confirmed cases in this building, and out of this total number, 94 people were working in the call centre located on the 11th floor of the building. It should be noted that there were only 216 employees in the call centre, and it indicates that 43.5 percent of the people working there contracted the coronavirus.

The new study report indicates how quickly coronavirus can spread in a crowded setting, and it also substantiates the vitality of maintaining social distancing to prevent the community spread of this pathogen.

"This outbreak shows alarmingly that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can be exceptionally contagious in crowded office settings such as a call center. The magnitude of the outbreak illustrates how a high-density work environment can become a high-risk site for the spread of COVID-19 and potentially a source of further transmission. Nearly all the case-patients were on one side of the building on the 11th floor," wrote the researchers on the study report.

Coronavirus latest updates

Medical experts believe that coronavirus was originated in a Wuhan seafood market, China. The pathogen is now creating chaos in all nooks of the globe, and it has already claimed the lives of more than 1,97,306 people. As per the latest statistics, the total number of COVID-19 infected people has risen to 2.8 million.