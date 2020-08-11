A video of a man throwing a temper tantrum at a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, after being told to wear a mask and then being carried out by his own son is going viral on social media.

The clip, which appears to have been shot by a customer after the man was refused service for not wearing a mask or face covering, starts off with the man telling his sons, "These people won't learn."

'It's Not Real'

"You're a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it's not real," the man tells the store's employee before calling them "fools" and "retards" for wearing masks.

"Looks like you f*cking got it off your mom's countertop," he continues his rant as his son tries to intervene and stands between his father and the staff member.

"Do you feel better now, acting like a child?," the employee can be heard saying to the man, who responds with, "you look like an idiot, you're a child trying to make me wear a mask."

'You're All a Bunch of P*ssies'

One of the customers, wearing a mask, can then be seen approaching the man and telling him to stop yelling at people. The man then tells the customer, who is twice his size, that he looks like a "dork" and tries to fight him as his sons try to hold him back.

"Come outside," the man says repeatedly. "Show me how tough you are. I'll beat that f*cking mask off your face," he goes on before his teenage son pushes him towards the store's entrance.

The son, seemingly embarassed by his father's behavior, then physically lifts his father off the floor and carries him out of the establishment. "F**king pussies, you're all a bunch of p*ssies wearing masks!" the man says as he is escorted out by his own blood.

"Goodbye!" the woman filming can be heard saying before the video ends with the man knocking over a display outside the store's entrance. Watch the full clip below: