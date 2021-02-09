Legendary vocalist Mary Wilson, the co-founder of the 'Supremes', died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas. The singer was 76. Wilson, who became a household name as an original member of The Supremes, broke down social, racial and gender barriers with her music that changed the face of pop overall. Mary Wilson was only 15 when she founded the Supremes in a Detroit housing project. She is known to have stayed with the fabled, hitmaking Motown Records trio until its dissolution in 1977.

Motown founder Berry Gordy after learning about Wilson's demise said he was always proud of Mary. He further stated that the vocalist was quite a star in her own right. Over the years she continued to work hard boosting the legacy of the Supremes. He said that she was a trailblazer, a dive and that the singer will be deeply missed. "I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes," said Berry Gordy, according to Variety.

After her departure from 'The Supremes' Wilson clinched the title of a New York Times's bestselling author for her 1986 autobiographical book titled, "Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme."

Mary Wilson Cause of Death

The cause of Mary Wilson's death was not immediately revealed. The star's personal publicist, Jay Schwartz, revealed that she suddenly died at her home.

Mary Wilson's Funeral Service

It has been learned that the funeral services will be kept private due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He also said that there will be a public memorial for the late vocalist later this year.

Mary Wilson Net Worth

The famous singer had a net worth of $8 million, as recorded by Celebrity Net Worth. Born in March 1944, Mary Wilson leaves behind the loves her of life, her children, Pedro Antonio Jr. and Turkessa. Her son Rafael had died way back in 1994.

From solo recording artist to TV hosts and other celebrities, everyone mourned the legendary vocalist. Social media has gone abuzz with condolences from Mary Wilson's fans across the world. With Mary Wilson's death, the world has lost one of its greatest legends.

