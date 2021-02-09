New mom Katy Perry, who is known for sporting unconventional styles, was recently seen with black hair during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. While her fans loved her new hairstyle the pop sensation later admitted that it was 'fake.'

Katy, 36, shared a bunch of pictures and videos with her new dark hair, wearing a Dundas gown on her official Instagram account before featuring in the popular show. Sharing the photos, the singer tagged her makeup artist Michael Anthony, stylist Tatiana Waterford and her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero in the post, before revealing that her iconic black hair was fake on her social media account.

'Mama has the night off so you get inches and @americanidol on @jimmykimmellive tonight ok,' Katy Perry wrote on her latest Instagram post to which many reacted and fellow singer Demi Lovato replied, "Wowowowow mama."

The post had her sporting dark hair and a video that showcased her beautiful Dundas dress with a slit. The singer, who has more than 112 million followers on social media, was on Jimmy Kimmel's for promoting her reality singing show, 'American Idol'.

Interestingly, Katy in her additional post shared a picture in which she swapped her Dundas gown for a striped shirt with her fake black wig off, showcasing her genuine blonde hair. She said: 'Everything is fake,' while focusing the selfie camera on her face to showcase her short hairstyle. She appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, sporting the same striped top from her Instagram story.

The diva, on the daytime talk show, revealed that she had started filming the 4th season of the American Idol soon after giving birth to Daisy, her daughter who was born in August this year. ''I did start filming American Idol season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later,' she told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa according to Daily Mail.

Well, it's not the first time Katy Perry made heads turn with her looks on Instagram. She is known for her fashion quotient and many follow her style. From nailing the famous pixie cut to rocking the classic groovy waves dressed through middle-lengths, Katy Perry's elegant hairstyles have been much talked about on the internet. Here are some of the most unconventional looks singer Katy Perry donned in the past.

Most Popular Katy Perry Hairstyles