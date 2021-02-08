British Kim Kardashian Demi Rose has left little to the imagination with her latest photoshoot for a juice brand. The diva, who has grabbed eyeballs for flaunting insane curves through her personal Instagram account is making heads turn with a newly uploaded hot picture, where she is seen rocking a tiny revealing black bikini top leaving her massive cleavage on display.

The British model known for her curvaceous figure has often managed to make fans go gaga with her sultry pictures and this is another attempt to doing the same. Demi Rose born as Demi Rose Mawby shared the stunning image on her official Instagram handle which has over 15 million followers and increasing daily.

The photo that has left fans' eyes popping garnered thousands of likes and views within minutes after being uploaded on the social media platform. Unlike any other pic, this new and sizzling update of the gorgeous modelling sensation has managed to attract followers' attention for her insane beauty and flawless skin. Demi's perfect million-dollar smile is another aspect of her popularity on social media.

The 25-year-old model recently underwent a procedure with her dentist for a smile transformation. She even shared the picture getting new teeth with her dentist on Instagram. Apart from looking drop-dead gorgeous with her perfect smile, Demi likes to show off her deep cleavage and also treat her fan followers with a view of her sexy self.

Demi Rose Social Media

Demi Rose Mawby has conquered social media for her stunning bikini shoots. She is now one of the most popular curvy models ruling on the internet. Demi rose to fame as a teenager after she posted seductive snaps on Instagram. She took a bold step to pursue work as a lingerie model in the US. Undoubtedly, her incredible figure helped her gain all the attention on her way to dominating the social media platform.

Demi Rose Boyfriends

The bombshell had been very secretive about her personal life on social media, however, she grabbed eyeballs when she dated Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga. The duo was in a relationship for a very short period before starting to date DJ Chris Martinez, who performs as The Martinez Brothers alongside his brother Stevie.

Did Demi Rose Get Butt Implants?

While Demi Rose Mawby's curvaceous figure is what often makes headlines, fans often wonder her how the model's butts have changed more than any other part of her body. Is it plastic surgery? Well, 'no', says the diva, who boasts having a 24-inch waist and 26-inch hips. According to her, the secret to her bountiful bum is "genes, a hell of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym and a good well balanced nutritious diet," The Sun reported.