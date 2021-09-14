Married Indonesian Doctor Caught Masturbating and Ejaculating in Female Housemates' Food

An Indonesian doctor was caught masturbating and ejaculating into the food of his female roommate along with peeping inside her bathroom when she took a bath. The authorities have not revealed the name of the accused.

Accused Was Sharing the House with Victim and Her Husband

The grotesque incident took place in the Semarang, Central Java, where the accused was sharing a house with the victim and her husband.

Coconuts Jakarta reported that the accused, a resident doctor at a university hospital, was co-sharing the house with the victim so as to reduce the cost of living and share rental.

The incident came to light after the victim set up a camera in the house to solve the mystery of their food items getting moved in their absence. In a communique through her legal representation from the Central Java Legal Resources Center for Gender Equality and Human Rights (LRC-KJHAM), the victim said that an alarm was raised after the food prepared for the couple was being tampered with in their absence. The victim observed that not only the lid from the food containers was moved whenever they weren't around.

"The victim initially suspected that there was a cat or a mouse in the house," LRC-KJHAM's Nia Lishayati told reporters.

Victim and Husband Ate Food Laced With Semen

It was then the victim set up hidden cameras in different places of the house. The video footage revealed the accused peeping inside the bathroom when the victim was taking a shower and masturbating and ejaculating in the couple's prepared food, reported the outlet.

"You can imagine the victim and her husband, who ate food mixed with semen over a long period of time. This has traumatized the victim," Nia was quoted by the outlet. The incident was caught in October 2020. The victim filed a complaint with the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) in December.

It was also revealed that the doctor's wife and children were staying in another city. Claiming that the investigation is being conducted, the Central Java Provincial Police said that the accused is likely to be slapped with a prison time of two years and eight months for indecency under Article 281 of the KUHP (Criminal Code).