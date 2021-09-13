Children Troll Biden? Viral Photo Shows Prez With Kids Wearing Trump T-Shirts and Caps in Shanksville

U.S. President Joe Biden was trolled on social media after a picture showing him surrounded with kids wearing Trump supporting attire went viral. The incident took place during Biden's visit to Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden, along with first lady Jill Biden, visited all three sites of the September 11 attacks, including Shanksville, to mark the attack's 20th anniversary, on Saturday.

Trump Supporting Kids Surround Biden

NBC News reported that after attending a memorial event at ground zero, Biden visited the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville. Apart from being part of the wreath-laying ceremony, the U.S. President also visited the local fire department.

It was there when a bunch of kids approached Biden and the U.S. President was pictured surrounded by them. Soon after the images surfaced on social media, eagle-eyed users spotted few kids wearing T-shirts and caps supporting Donald Trump.

One of the boys standing on the left side of Biden was wearing a red T-shirt with face of the former president printed on it. "Be Back" was written below the image.

Another girl was seen wearing a red-colored hat with Trump written boldly written on it. Another was spotted wearing a hat with 'Make America Great Again' stamped on the front and '45' on its side.

Social Media Trolls Biden

The images were enough for netizens to poke fun at the U.S President. "All Joe knows is someone smells good and he really digs blondes! At least he's not touching anyone. Pretty bad when the bar is so low...freak. Kudos to these kids tho: Best TROLL of Biden I've seen. Trump will LOVE this!" tweeted a user.

"At no point recently does Biden appear in any photo with people happy to be around him. The kids trolling him with maga and Trump hats might be an exception," wrote another.

"If this pictures is proven to be real, whenever Trump returns he needs to give these kids an office in the White House. These kids have unlocked a troll level no one knew existed until now. I suspect that tiny one front centre is the likely mastermind. Poor POTUS Biden," opined another one.

However, there were a few who even suspected the images to be photoshopped. "I might be the only one that saying this but I'm not sure these kids weren't given those hats to wear. Biden said right after this about unity and how he even took pictures with kids and Trump gear and I'm thinking this might be a set up," wrote a user.