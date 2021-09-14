Covid-19 Vaccine Causes Swollen Testicles, Impotency in Men? Rapper Nicki Minaj Gets Trolled Over Claim

Rapper Nicki Minaj faced backlash after she fueled a conspiracy theory suggesting that Covid-19 vaccine causes impotence and swelling of testicles. Minaj revealed that she skipped the Met Gala as it required the guests to be vaccinated against the Covid-19.

The controversy started after one of her fans pointed out that Minaj has stayed away from the public limelight for almost a year.

Minaj Claims To be Researching About Vaccine

Claiming that she was avoiding the public places due to her new born, the singer tweeted, "Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?"

Defending her decision to not get vaccinated, as was suggested by several users, Minaj added, "Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile."

She even went ahead and tweeted her reason for skipping the much-awaited Met Gala. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now," read her tweet.

Following a barrage of responses favoring the vaccine, Minaj revealed that one of her cousin's friend became impotent after getting vaccinated following which his wedding was called off.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," she tweeted.

Internet Wants to Know Who is the 'Friend'?

The Hill reported that pain in the arm where at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills and fever are some of the side effects ofCovid-19 vaccines listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Testicular swelling or impotency is are nowhere mentioned as possible side-effects following the jab.

There were several users who pointed out that the person might have contracted STD resulting in swollen testicles. "Your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going," tweeted a user as another added, "Sorry to nicki minaj's cousin's friend whose alibi for getting swollen nuts and having his wedding called off is about to fall apart under the intense scrutiny of the global media."

"Sorry, @NICKIMINAJ, not a side effect of the vaccine. It's called hydrocele. In adults, the 2 primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat," tweeted author Kurt Eichenwald.

"For those of you reading about the virus causing swollen balls it was being spread by antivaxxer Nicki Minaj. Her cousin fiancÃ© in Trinidad dumped her cousin as he got swollen balls from the vaccine. Although is was more than likely epididymitis from an STD," opined another.

Here are a few more: