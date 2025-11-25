Marjorie Taylor Greene Among Top Republicans to Land 2028 Presidential Nomination after Shocking Resignation Announcement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has in no time risen in the GOP ranks, and many now see her as one of the leading contenders for the party's 2028 presidential nomination. Her chances of becoming the GOP's 2028 nominee shot up on online betting and prediction platforms just days after her shock resignation announcement.

The Georgia firebrand stunned Washington on Friday when she released a public letter blasting her own party and President Donald Trump and revealing that she will leave office on January 5, 2026. Greene explained that she is stepping down with a full year still left in her term, which was originally set to run until January 2027.

Climbing the Stairs Fast

Her announcement came just after a very public blast from Trump, who called her "wacky" and even a "traitor." But instead of hurting her standing, the controversy seems to have propelled her forward — many now place her among the top Republican figures eyeing the 2028 White House race.

At present, she ranks third in the odds of becoming the GOP's nominee: prediction platform Polymarket gives her a 6 percent shot. By comparison, Vice President J.D. Vance leads with a 55 percent chance, while former Senator Marco Rubio sits in second at 8 percent.

Greene's 2028 run isn't just theoretical — almost half a million dollars has already been bet on her potential via Polymarket alone.

On Kalshi, another prediction market, she's currently the seventh-most likely candidate to win the nomination (behind Vance, Rubio, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and U.S. intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard).

Not a Loser

Despite the buzz surrounding her, Greene insists she has no interest in the Oval Office — at least for now.

"I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," the congresswoman wrote on social media Sunday.

Still, earlier reports claimed she had privately considered a bid, according to people close to her.

Even so, Greene has plenty of other political paths if she chooses to stay in public life.

Georgia will hold races for governor and U.S. Senate in November 2026, though she hasn't signaled whether she plans to jump into either contest.

With millions of followers across her social media platforms, another avenue could be the media world. She could launch her own outlet or join a major network — including ones she's recently guest-starred on, like CNN or ABC.