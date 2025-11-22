Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns from Congress as Trump Celebrates Her Decision as 'Great News' for America

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she plans to resign from Congress in early 2026, following a fallout with her longtime ally, Donald Trump. Moments later, Trump took to social media to celebrate Greene's resignation, calling it "great news" for America. "I think it's great news for the country," Trump told ABC News during a brief phone call. "It's great," he added.

In a long written statement, which was accompanied by a 10-minute video, Greene lashed out at the president, calling him "hateful" for pulling his endorsement. His move came after he publicly dismissed her as a "ranting lunatic." The Georgia congresswoman said she has grown increasingly disgusted with Washington's political establishment.

End of Her Journey

Greene also pointed to her push to release the so-called Epstein files as a major source of tension between her and Trump. She accused what she called the "political industrial complex" of treating ordinary Americans like pawns in a never-ending game designed to divide the country.

Greene said it would be unfair for her "sweet little district" to face a "hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for," adding that she believes "Republicans will likely lose the midterms."

Greene also claimed she has "always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in."

The congresswoman said she is stepping down to spend more time with her family, citing the constant death threats she says she has received since clashing with the president. She announced her final day in office will be January 5, 2026.

In response to her resignation, Trump showed no interest in reconciliation, offering a cold first reaction to the news.

Greene, once one of Trump's most loyal supporters, drew his ire after criticizing how his administration handled documents connected to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and disagreeing with him on several policy matters.

Turning Foes

Last week, Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene and urged that she face a primary challenge ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. He also indicated that he plans to back her challenger.

"I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," Greene said in her resignation letter.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious," she continued. "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better."

Greene's resignation will further narrow the GOP's narrow majority in the House, where Republicans currently hold 219 seats to the Democrats' 213.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), whom Greene attempted to remove last year, reportedly had no prior warning of her decision, a source told NBC News.