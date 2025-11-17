Trump Says House Republicans Should Vote to Release Epstein Files in Complete U-Turn Amid Bitter Feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Trump said on Sunday that House Republicans ought to approve the release of documents tied to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a stunning reversal from his earlier stance, when he asked GOP members not to support the effort. Trump's sudden change of stance comes amid a bitter feud with his longtime ally, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party," the President wrote on Truth Social on Sunday evening.

Trump Stuns Everyone

On Wednesday, the discharge petition calling for a House vote to force the Justice Department to release the remaining Epstein files picked up its final needed signature. The House took up the Epstein Files Transparency Act — a bill introduced in July by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

Every House Democrat signed the petition, along with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado — a move that reportedly frustrated Trump.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of records provided by Epstein's estate.

Among them were three emails — dated 2011, 2015, and 2019 — that hinted Trump may have been more aware of Epstein's disturbing behavior than he had previously acknowledged.

Change of Voice

Trump said on Friday that he would ask the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the disgraced financier's "involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."

"I DON'T CARE!" he reiterated in his Sunday post. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT."

"Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory. Some 'members' of the Republican Party are being 'used,' and we can't let that happen," he added.

"Let's start talking about the Republican Party's Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein 'TRAP,' which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"