Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Still Supports Trump but Repeatedly Slams Him in Off-the-Rails Interview Over Epstein Files

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday that she still supports President Trump, even after his brutal smackdown of her. However, she also took a swipe at his commitment to the MAGA movement during a chaotic, off-the-rails interview.

Even as she tried to cool down her fiery feud with Trump, 79, Greene, 51, kept taking shots at him — accusing Trump of losing focus on the country and not putting Americans first. "I do support him and his administration, and I support them in delivering the campaign promises we made to the American people," Greene told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "His remarks, of course, have been hurtful."

Not Everything Greene Between the Two

"I certainly hope that we can make up," she later said. Greene had long been one of Trump's loudest and most loyal supporters in Congress.

However, in recent months, her tone has changed. Greene has grown noticeably colder toward the president, taking occasional jabs and urging Trump to pay more attention to problems at the domestic front.

On Friday, Trump blew up at her, withdrawing his endorsement for her reelection and accusing her of drifting "far left."

Greene, however, says the rift between them really comes down to their disagreements over releasing documents tied to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene Tries to Clear Stance

"Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files," she said when asked about why she and Trump are fighting. "I stand with these women. I stand with rape victims, I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations, and I stand with survivors of trafficking."

"I will not apologize for that."

Still, during the interview, Greene continued to criticize Trump on several fronts — from his recent meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, to his backing of H-1B visas, and even his international travels.

"I can disagree with the president at times, especially this past Monday, on the Marines' 250th anniversary, when he honored the new Syrian president, who is an Al Qaeda terrorist and was wanted by our government for years."