Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's Former Spouses Dating after 'Bonding Over Traumatic Cheating Experience'

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's former spouses, reportedly rejected by the two, are now romantically involved, according to reports. Marilee Fiebig, who was earlier married to Holmes, and Andrew Shue, Robach's former husband, have grown close amid the publicized romantic involvement of their ex-spouses over the past year.

The unlikely couple has been allegedly dating for around six months, finding common ground in the shared experience of witnessing the public dissolution of their marriages when their scandalous affair was first exposed in November 2022, according to a Daily Mail report. The New York Post was the first to report on the romantic involvement between the ex-spouses of this unlikely couple.

Growing Closer after Broken Marriages

"It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now," one source told the New York Post.

The source told the outlet that the emotional distress is now a thing of the past, and the pair have moved on from the previous hurt.

"They're not heartbroken and sad," said a source of Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46. "Everyone has moved on."

According to an insider, the relationship between Fiebig and Shue is considered genuine, surpassing the level of Robach and Holmes' relationship.

The revelation comes at a time when the former news anchor couple appears to have taken their own relationship to a new stage.

Fiebig, who works as an attorney, settled her divorce proceedings with Holmes in October 2023.

On the other hand, former soccer star and actor Andrew Shue, known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place, finalized his divorce in March.

Holmes, who has two children from his initial marriage, shares one child with Fiebig. Although Robach and Shue did not have children together, they often celebrated their 'blended family,' uniting Shue's three sons with Robach's two daughters when they got married in 2010.

New Lives, New Relationships

It comes as Holmes and Robach relaunched their careers through the new iHeartRadio podcast Amy & TJ podcast where they spent this week's episode talking about the tumultuous aftermath of their affair, which led to both losing their positions on GMA.

The couple went off the air on December 5 last year when news of their relationship became public. Subsequent revelations included Holmes having relationships with other female staffers at ABC.

During the podcast, Robach revealed feeling "shaking" as she arrived at Holmes' apartment when their affair was first exposed, finding him in a distressed state after turning to substances like weed and alcohol to cope. Holmes admitted to leaving work early on the day the story broke, spending the remainder of the day "pounding vodka" and "taking too many edibles."

It was earlier revealed that the duo had been close for some time, even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses before the revelation of their extramarital relationship.

Holmes and Robach have rejected accusations of being 'adulterers,' claiming that they were already well into the process of divorcing their respective spouses when their affair was exposed.

"We lost the jobs we love because we love each other," Holmes said in the first episode.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case," he said.

Holmes and Robach enjoyed nearly two years as on-air favorites, building apparent chemistry and openly expressing their growing friendship. However, it was later revealed that during the last six months of their tenure on GMA, the married co-stars were involved in more than just a shared love of running.

Following their departure from the GMA studios in Midtown Manhattan on November 10, the duo was seen having flirtatious post-filming drinks at an Irish pub in Times Square.

As their rendezvous extended outside, they strategically stood about 20 feet apart, seemingly attempting to avoid being seen together.

Later, they shared an Uber ride toward Holmes' apartment. Subsequent sightings over the following days and weeks captured them taking cozy weekend trips upstate and discreetly moving between each other's Manhattan homes.

Sources told the NY Post that the reported affair played a significant role in the pair's respective divorces, despite any attempts to present it differently.

According to insiders, it's not mere chance that Robach, at 50, shared vacation photos with Shue in Greece in July 2022, just three months before her involvement with Holmes was publicly revealed.

As for Holmes, sources told the outlet that he and Fiebig were still "very much together" when they marked his birthday with a celebration in the Bahamas that August.