Who Is Natasha Singh? GMA's TJ Homes Had Three-Year Affair With Show's Married Producer Who Was Close Friend of Lover Amy Robach

GMA's T.J. Homes had a whirlwind three-year affair with one of the show's married producers before his now full-blown romantic relationship with Amy Robach. According to reports, Homes had an affair with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh -- a woman who counted his current lover Amy Robach as one of her close friends.

The affair started in 2016 and ended sometime in 2019. In fact, the affair between Homes and Singh even ended the producer's marriage to movie producer Garrett Braren, 43, whose credits include Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. Holmes was able to save his own marriage to his 44-year-old wife Marilee Fiebig, but just barely.

Complicated Love Affair

According to multiple sources speaking to Page Six, the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. "Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages," an insider claimed.

According to another source close to the duo, "Natasha was a producer for GMA based in Los Angeles when she and T.J., a reporter, began their affair in 2016."

Their relationship began as a long-distance relationship with Singh working as a producer for the show from Los Angeles and Holmes living in New York. According to the outlet, Homes and Singh would meet up for romps while he was traveling even though Holmes was only a "GMA" correspondent at the time.

Singh, 37, served as the producer when Holmes traveled to Los Angeles to interview Jimmy Kimmel before the Oscars in a segment that aired on GMA on February 22, 2017. Singh left the segment a year later year to join CBS's morning show with Gayle King.

However, Singh and Holmes' romance did not end and they were still "going strong" in 2019.

Numerous images of Robach and Singh can be seen posted on Robach's now-deleted Instagram account. She posted a late-night photo of her and another friend laughing together while celebrating her 49th birthday in February along with the remark, "Love these girls."

In another post, Robach added a photo of herself with Singh and another GMA producer Erin Brady, who according to DailyMail.com was aware of Singh's affair with Holmes, and wrote, " 'Waking up thankful for such great friends and amazing producers! #girlpower."

In Love With Her Friend Now

The affair between Homes and Singh, who is also a yoga teacher and mediator, blossomed after she left the show although it started on the set of GMA. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," another insider told Page Six.

According to our sources, Marilee Fiebig, Holmes' wife, learned of the affair in 2019 after finding many emails.

The first source told the outlet that Fiebig never doubted Robach because she was worried about Homes' affair with Singh. "Marilee never considered Amy because she was focused on Natasha. She never thought about [him cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy's daughter was their daughter's babysitter," the first source said.

Holmes ended the affair with Singh and the couple began trying to reconcile their respective marriages during the pandemic.

Homes barely managed to save his marriage but just briefly as this time, Robach â€” the person Fiebig considered a friend â€” became Holmes' girlfriend, adding salt to the injury.

Holmes, Marilee, Robach, and Robach's 55-year-old estranged spouse Andrew Shue frequently went out together. Holmes and Shue trained together as a part of Robach's "half-marathon posse" for the competition on March 20.

Some sources claim that month was when Robach and Holmes started their clandestine affair. Singh posted the first of several mysterious tweets on April 6, just two weeks after Robach shared images of her and Holmes laughing and hugging at the completion of the half-marathon.

In contrast to most of the content on her feed, which is only intended for work-related topics, Singh tweeted, "Not everything in life is meant to be a beautiful story..."

She sent a screenshot of words written by Canadian author Bianca Sparacino below." It took me a long time to realize that not everything in life is meant to be a beautiful story. Not every person we feel something deep and moving with is meant to make a home within us, is meant to be a forever. Sometimes, people come into our lives to teach us how to love; and sometimes, people come into our lives to teach us how not to love."

However, Robach continued to be friends with Singh, which infuriated Fiebig because "she would see photos of them on Instagram and she didn't understand how their friend and her husband's co-host could remain friends with the woman who tried to break up their marriage," the third source said.

Singh's friendship with Robach, however, soured earlier this year "around spring because [Amy] was so close to TJ," they added.