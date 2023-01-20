Who Is Jasmin Pettaway? TJ Holmes Had Sex With 24-Year-Old Script Coordinator in Office Who Considered Him Her Mentor

T.J. Holmes allegedly had an affair with a subordinate, while on the job, and had sex with her in office. According to a source, who spoke to DailyMail.com, Homes has a month-long affair with Jasmin Pettaway, a script coordinator, who was 13 years junior to the currently suspended "GMA3" host while he was married.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Pettaway reached out to Homes as her prospective mentor but was left feeling uncomfortable after Homes forced her to have sex with him. Holmes' workplace behavior first made headlines in November 2022 when his months-long affair with his then-married "GMA3" co-anchor, Amy Robach, was revealed.

Sexual Predator

The affair with the then-24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway took place in 2015 when Holmes had been married to his now-ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, for five years, a well-placed source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the outlet.

The source knew Pettaway at that time and was quite close to her. "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless," the source claimed.

"It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust."

Holmes, who had joined the ABC News Team in September 2014, and Pettaway frequently worked the same shifts at the time.

"Holmes was someone who would grab drinks and he and Jasmin started doing that. You must remember he was a correspondent at the time and he's taking time to speak to her about work or whatever," the source said.

The relationship soon turned sexual and Homes would regularly have sex with Pettaway. The first time Holmes had sex with Pettaway was in the office itself. "I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours," the insider added.

According to the source, Pettaway later claimed to have seen Holmes consuming alcohol when he called her to his office. "There's like an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something's going to happen, and it did.

"They had sex and I know she was confused afterward as to what it meant. That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling. I mean that's pretty risky behavior on his part."

The source claimed that Holmes' alleged actions with Pettaway were not unusual but rather a part of his "incredibly reckless" behavior.

The article claims that the anchor even once "got handsy" with Pettaway when they were out drinking in public. "He just didn't seem to care," the source said, claiming that Holmes was "wearing his [wedding] ring" at the time.

Misusing His Power and Position

The insider claimed that Pettaway and Holmes' sexual relationship lasted for several months and included visits to her apartment before "it fizzled out" leaving Pettaway uncomfortable. "What's that saying? 'Rome wasn't built in a day, but it burned in one.' That's how it went with Jasmin and T.J. It didn't last long but you have to wonder if he ever invested in being a mentor at all?

"Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn't. This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J.

"No-one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened."

Pettaway returned to her native Cleveland in late 2016 and joined the network's local station after working for ABC in New York for two years as a segment producer for "GMA."

Today, she is a married woman who founded the digital women's lifestyle business Lemon-Love and is an accomplished casting producer for ITV America.

She discussed her decision to leave New York in an online interview with Voyage Ohio in 2021, stating that it was motivated by a " mixture of insecurity, loneliness and some naivete." She also admitted ABC's "toxic work environment really damaged my self-esteem."

However, Pettaway wasn't the only victim of Homes. The tainted host has affairs and sexual relationships at the workplace with other employees also.

Holmes' behavior at work first made headlines in November 2022, when his months-long romance with his married "GMA3" co-anchor, Amy Robach, came to light.

At least two additional employees, including married producer Natasha Singh, were reportedly involved in romantic relationships with Holmes after the network initiated an investigation into the nature of the on-air coworkers' connection.

Homes had an affair with Singh, who was a Good Morning America producer and someone who counted his current lover Amy Robach as one of her close friends.

The affair started in 2016 and ended sometime in 2019. In fact, the affair between Homes and Singh even ended the producer's marriage to movie producer Garrett Braren, 43, whose credits include Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. Holmes was able to save his own marriage to his 44-year-old wife Marilee Fiebig, but just barely.

According to multiple sources speaking to Page Six, the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. "Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages," an insider claimed.

Their relationship began as a long-distance relationship with Singh working as a producer for the show from Los Angeles and Holmes living in New York. According to the outlet, Homes and Singh would meet up for romps while he was traveling even though Holmes was only a "GMA" correspondent at the time.

Singh, 37, served as the producer when Holmes traveled to Los Angeles to interview Jimmy Kimmel before the Oscars in a segment that aired on GMA on February 22, 2017. Singh left the segment a year later year to join CBS's morning show with Gayle King.

However, Singh and Holmes' romance did not end and they were still "going strong" in 2019. In fact, the affair between Homes and Singh, who is also a yoga teacher and mediator, blossomed after she left the show although it started on the set of GMA. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," another insider told Page Six.

According to our sources, Marilee Fiebig, Holmes' wife, learned of the affair in 2019 after finding many emails.

The first source told the outlet that Fiebig never doubted Robach because she was worried about Homes' affair with Singh. "Marilee never considered Amy because she was focused on Natasha. She never thought about [him cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy's daughter was their daughter's babysitter," the first source said.

Holmes ended the affair with Singh and the couple began trying to reconcile their respective marriages during the pandemic.

Homes barely managed to save his marriage but just briefly as this time, Robach â€” the person Fiebig considered a friend â€” became Holmes' girlfriend, adding salt to the injury.