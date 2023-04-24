TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Hold Hands as They Take Romantic Walk Around NYC Amid Struggle to Find Job

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted holding hands while on a romantic walk around New York City, months after they were fired from Good Morning America for their alleged affair. The secret affair was exposed last year following which both the hosts were unceremoniously shown the door by the ABC network.

This came as both Homes and Roback continue to search for new jobs. However, the couple seems to be deeply in love and doesn't mind showing PDA every now and then. Robach and her husband also finalized their divorce in March, following her ouster from the network after working together on the show for more than seven years.

Jobless in Love

Holmes and Robach were spotted holding hands around New York City as their future at GMA hangs in the balance, according to the Daily Mail.

The two stepped out of their homes wearing some comfortable, light clothing in the pleasant NYC weather. Amy was dressed in a pair of white top-over-green slacks with a belt, a denim jacket, leather sandals, sunglasses, and a brown bag slung over her shoulder.

TJ slipped on some ripped jeans, a white long-sleeve t-shirt, a pair of white sneakers, and a pair of black sunglasses, the outlet reported.

During their stroll, which took place roughly a month after Amy finalized her divorce from her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, the two were seen holding hands tenderly.

The two could be seen strolling along, talking, and scanning both directions before crossing the street.

Robach and Holmes were officially removed from ABC's airwaves in late January, following an eight-week ban due to the network's internal investigation into their relationship.

However, they continued to enjoy their relationship despite the scandal, flaunting their love frequently with public displays of affection in the streets of New York City and going on adventures across the nation and abroad while their future at GMA was still in doubt.

The former GMA co-hosts' affair, according to Us Weekly, continued to garner attention over the 2022 holidays when they were spotted cuddling up to one another at the airport in late December.

Two days after the images surfaced Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig filed for divorce. They got married in 2010 and have a daughter named Sabine in 2013.

Holmes also has a daughter named Brianna and a son named Jaiden with his ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Breaking Free Under Pressure

Robach and Holmes initially appeared determined to tough it out, with TJ's sparking disbelief with his appearance alongside Robach when he appeared to make fun of the incident after their relationship became public.

However, it was revealed in March that Robach and Shue had finalized their divorce through mediation, more than six months after their breakup, with an agreement that included shared custody of their cherished dog.

"It's an awfully sad end to what was a great marriage," a former friend of the exes told DailyMail.com. "Andrew was so into her. But at least they worked out their split through mediation rather than some ugly legal battle. And they sorted out custody of Brody."

Robach and Shue's marriage ended in August of last year, shortly after the actor, 56, discovered his wife's affair with co-host TJ Holmes and left their West Village apartment,

However, since Robach and Shue decided to reach a settlement outside of court, specifics of the divorce have remained a secret despite their separation and the GMA lovers continued public display of affection.

The former GMA host, 50, and Shue married in 2010 but don't have any children together.