Margot Robbie turned up the glam at the UK premiere of her latest movie, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Reportedly, she plays Sharon Tate - the Hollywood actress brutally murdered by the Manson family in 1969 - in Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film. She was joined by the rest of the cast which includes Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Margot Robbie went braless and stunned in a plunging burnt orange Grecian-inspired gown, which draped around her lithe frame as she stepped out in the summer evening breeze of England's capital.

Quentin Tarantino reportedly received a really long-standing ovation when he presented the movie at Cannes. Tarantino has said that he wants to retire after making ten films, which may very well include a Star Trek film as well.

Quentin Tarantino's last feature, "The Hateful Eight" was almost ruined when the script of the movie was apparently leaked. So Quentin Tarantino went ahead and pleaded with fans to avoid revealing any spoilers ahead of the film's official release, through a written message posted to the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Twitter account.

The message read: 'The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way.' This could very well be the penultimate film Quentin Tarantino directs.

"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" is Margot Robbie's first collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. He has worked with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on "Inglorious Basterds" and "Django Unchained" respectively. You can check out the pics here: