Margaret Mbitu: Missing Woman's Mutilated Body Found in Car Parked at Boston Airport Garage after Boyfriends Kills Her and Flees to Kenya

The mutilated body of a missing woman was found in a car parked at a Boston airport garage after her boyfriend allegedly killed her and fled to Kenya by plane. Margaret "Maggie" Mbitu, 31, was found dead by state troopers in Logan Airport's Central Parking lot at around 6:30 p.m., two days after she reportedly went missing.

Mbitu was found with extensive slash wounds on her face and neck, along with additional puncture wounds on her sides. The body was completely mutilated. Officers noted evident signs indicating her death. "They observed a large amount of blood inside the vehicle," according to an arrest warrant that was seen by The Post.

Killed and Disappeared

Mbitu was last seen leaving her job at the nonprofit BAMSI in Halifax, which is around 30 miles southeast of Boston, around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to the missing person poster.

Investigators said they found an "unresponsive individual," later identified as Mbitu, in the front passenger seat. A large amount of blood was observed inside the SUV, and she showed "obvious signs of death," according to state police. She was declared dead at 7:23 p.m. by Boston EMS.

Authorities are currently looking for Kevin Kangethe, 40, Mabitu's boyfriend, who allegedly committed the heinous crime before boarding a flight to Kenya.

While Mbitu's exact time of death was not revealed, police said that Kangethe purchased plane tickets to Kenya in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Murderer Caught on Camera

Surveillance video captured Kangethe driving into the Logan Airport parking garage, proceeding to the terminal area, and eventually checking in for a flight headed to Kenya, as detailed in the warrant.

Investigators believe that Kangethe meticulously planned everything and then murdered his girlfriend before feeling to Kenya.

Friends and family fondly recalled Mbitu as a kind and charismatic woman who worked as a per diem nurse alongside her mother.

Police are now trying to find a way to trace Kangethe to Kenya who remains the sole suspect in the brutal murder. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office released images of Kangethe Friday afternoon.

The day following the discovery of Mbitu's body, BAMSI said that its community is "heartbroken by the tragic murder."

"She was warm, caring, and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes," the nonprofit said on Facebook.

"As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman."