Marcus Jordan Arrested for DUI, Cocaine Possession in Florida While Trying to Flee Traffic Stop as He Fails Three Sobriety Tests

Marcus Jordan was arrested in Florida in the early hours of Tuesday for DUI, possession of cocaine, and resisting arrest, according to TMZ. The 34-year-old son of NBA icon Michael Jordan was booked into Orange County jail after his Lamborghini SUV became stuck on train tracks in Maitland at approximately 1:14 a.m., police mentioned in court records.

Marcus was arrested for driving under the influence after performing three field sobriety tests, which he all failed. During a thorough search of his clothing, officers found a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for cocaine. His bond was set at $4,000, but it is unclear if he is still in custody.

Shocking Revelations

According to the documents, Marcus was combative with officers during his arrest and " was singing the entire way " while being transported in the back of a patrol car to a nearby jail. The Maitland Police Department said that officers spotted Marcus' headlights on a railroad track.

Upon approaching the high-end SUV, they noticed bumper damage and scattered rocks, indicating he may have tried to flee the area but was unable to.

Authorities suspected that Marcus had recently fled a nearby traffic stop, though he allegedly told officers he had simply taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his vehicle off the tracks.

Police noted a strong odor of alcohol on him and noticed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. Marcus allegedly admitted to visiting a gentleman's club and drinking alcohol before his arrest but maintained that his blood alcohol level was below the legal limit of 0.08.

Despite this claim, officers said that he failed three field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest.

This incident comes after Marcus was photographed last year seemingly snorting a white powder while vacationing in the South of France.

Reckless Living

Marcus was previously in a relationship with reality TV star Larsa Pippen, 50, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen—who was both a longtime teammate and occasional rival of Marcus' father, Michael Jordan.

Reports suggest that Larsa ended their relationship due to Marcus' reckless behavior, which had become too much for her to tolerate.

During an interview last year, Larsa addressed the breakup diplomatically, explaining her decision to move on. Speaking on the Amy & TJ podcast on iHeartRadio in March, she shared that spending time apart from Marcus gave her the clarity she needed to realize he was not the right partner for her.

The former couple began dating in 2022, drawing attention both for their 17-year age difference and their connection to the Chicago Bulls' dynasty.

Their romance sparked controversy, as Marcus was only seven years old when Larsa married Scottie Pippen. Scottie and Michael Jordan were key figures in the Bulls' six championship wins, but their relationship soured over the years.

Pippen has openly expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of recognition for his contributions to the team, given Jordan's status as one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

In July 2023, Michael Jordan publicly said that he did not approve of his son's relationship with Larsa.

Marcus is the second-eldest child of Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. He played collegiate basketball at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.