Female Colorado Paraprofessional Admits to Sexually Assaulting Special Needs Student

A former Jeffco Public Schools paraprofessional was sentenced to four years in prison and at least 10 years of "intensive" probation for sexually assaulting a student.

From 2015 to 2023, Imagine Kay Ewer, 29, reportedly worked for Jefferson County Public School where she worked as a school nurse, paraprofessional, and teaching assistant. The DA said she was working at Brady Exploration School in Lakewood in 2023 at the time of the offense.

In November, she pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The court dismissed four other charges, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as a pattern, sexual exploitation of a child-possession, unlawful electronic sexual communication by one in a position of trust and a second charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as part of a plea deal.

Police Started Investigating Ewer After a Teacher Reported Inappropriate Writing on Student's Worksheets

The DA said Lakewood police were called in Nov. 2023 when a teacher said they noticed inappropriate writing on a victim's class worksheets. An investigation revealed reported favoritism noticed by staff. Police reportedly noticed evidence of an inappropriate relationship around Sept. 2023.

"Ultimately, the investigation revealed evidence of frequent sexual encounters, constant digital communication, inclusive of repeated derogatory remarks directed at the victim, and the introduction of drugs, alcohol, and weapons," the Office of the First Judicial Attorney of Colorado said.

Ewer Also Introduced the Victim to Fentanyl, Asked Him to Bring a Gun to School

The DA said Special Victims Prosecutor Brynn Chase reportedly found evidence of Ewer allegedly incorporating substances into the relationship, introducing the victim to fentanyl, as well as engaging in conversations regarding firearm use.

The DA said there were "thousands upon thousands" of text messages, and Ewer reportedly asserted she wanted the victim to bring a gun to their encounters. She also reportedly asked the victim, "to bring the gun to school and shoot another faculty member in the leg," Chase told the DA.

Chase also reportedly thought there was evidence to believe this was not the only time she was unprofessional with students. Ewer also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Douglas County in September.

Ewer originally faced charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute related to an arrest when she was out on bail while facing the Jefferson County charges, but the court dismissed that charge as part of the plea deal. She will have to register as a sex offender for life after serving her prison sentence.