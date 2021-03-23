Marcela Alonso: New York Mom Posts Topless Photos on OnlyFans to Pay for Daughter's School

A New York mom has revealed that she turned an OnlyFans model to pay for her daughter's school. Marcela Alonso claims that she now makes more than $20,000 a month and is more than happy stripping for her OnlyFans subscribers as the money has given her a new life.

However, she does all these keeping in mind that she has to be a good mother and take care of her daughter. And in doing so, she has full support from her daughter. Alonso says that her income increased lately after she started getting inundated with OnlyFans requests during the pandemic from young, lonely men craving intimacy.

Perfect Mom

Alonso, 41, said that that she started an OnlyFans page in order to pay for her daughter's law degree. The gamble paid off and now the page where she shares her nudes became an instant hit with young, lonely men and now she earns $20,000 every month.

"My focus has always been to better my daughter's life and provide her with the opportunities I didn't have growing up. In the US, Hispanic women are the lowest on the totem pole when it comes to income, so it's important for me to raise a well-educated child and give her the opportunities that I didn't have," she said.

Alonso charges $100 per 20-minute video call and $4.55 per month to access her overall account. Today, she is not only being able to pay her daughter's school fee but also is leading a lavish lifestyle.

However, he objective initially was to only pay for her daughter's school fee. She joined OnlyFans in 2017 but soon became a sensation.

Things changed further after the coronavirus outbreak. OnlyFans became her primary source of income and she decided should devote more time to pay off her daughter's $63,000 worth of student loans.

"Debt is so high here and I don't want her to have the burden of debts. My daughter is very independent and has always loved school and done a great job," she added. Today she is a proud mom.

Young Men's Lust

Alonso says she has been a sex worker since the age of 18, and began stripping to help raise her daughter, whom she gave birth when she was 16. However, she quit for a "vanilla" job six years ago. Although she was able to fund her daughter's education at a catholic school, Marcela realized her day job wasn't paying enough for the future.

She further adds that her photos have high demand on OnlyFans with young, lonely men her biggest fans. "My content is mostly topless and I cater to a bilingual audience as I am fluent in Spanish. I also cater to a large amount of fetish fans – they love everything from feet, pantyhose and being humiliated about their penis size," she said.

"I also have a lot of younger subscribers. They come to an older woman because it became very hard for these younger guys to date, and they do have sexual needs. But I'm also giving them this guidance on what to do," she said, adding, "I've made more money now than I ever did when I was younger."

That said, it isn't all that easy to make money on OnlyFans. Alonso, who is equally popular on Instagram and commands a huge fan following, says OnlyFans is a hard graft and it took her a lot of time to build a dedicated fan base. At the same time she always remembers that her objective is not only to strip topless and make money but to be an ideal mother. "My daughter means so much to me and I would do anything in the world for her. She's a wonderful daughter and right now she's studying all the time and focusing on her goals," she said.