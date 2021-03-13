Doorbell Camera Catches Texas Female Thief's Top Slip Off During Theft in Broad Daylight [VIDEO]

A female thief in Texas was caught on camera brazenly stealing a package off the front porch when her top fell off. The incident was caught on the doorbell security camera of the house owner. However, the thief was in such a rush that she didn't mind running topless but with the stolen package in her hand.

Police has since been looking for the porch pirate but is yet to make any arrests. However, more than the incident of the theft, the women running topless is being talked about with the video of the female thief running topless having gone viral.

Wardrobe Malfunction

The thief suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she jumped out of her vehicle and ran towards the Houston home. In the brief clip, obtained by KOHO, the woman can be seen rushing toward the porch. However, the speed at which she ran, her top slipped off.

The video shows that despite her top coming off, she is more interested in snatching away the package that was lying on the porch. She then quickly grabs the package and rushes back to the vehicle and is seen fleeing the scene.

The woman was not wearing shoes as she stole the package off the front porch. The package contained a Nordstrom dress. The entire episode was caught on the doorbell security camera of the house owner. However, it is not known if the owner was present when the incident happened. But there was someone inside who tried to stop the thief by making noise inside the home.

Nervous or Desperate

The camera doesn't give a view if the women could finally grab her top as the camera shows it slipping away completely. The Harris County Precinct 1 is now investigating the incident and believe that the person who shouted from inside left the thief panicking but she was too desperate to snatch the package and didn't care about her wardrobe malfunction.

"We've got some suspects in mind. We got a pretty clear look at the vehicle and of the person," Constable Alan Rosen said. "A lot of people are getting packages delivered and ordering online as opposed to going out, so yeah, there were more package thieves that have been out there,' Rosen said.

Package thieves normally increase their hauls during the holiday season but the pandemic has given them a whole new opportunity as most people are ordering things online and are preferring contactless delivery.