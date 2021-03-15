Alexis Griswold: Instagram and TikTok Star Turns OnlyFans Model to Help Her Parents Pay Home Rent

TikTok and Instagram star Alexis Griswold has joined OnlyFans and is raking up millions. However, the big money she is earning by selling her nudes on OnlyFans is going toward paying the house rent of her parents. And Griswold says she has full support from her parents.

The stunning model from Los Angeles says that she decided to join OnlyFans after the pandemic made it difficult for her parents to pay for their home rent. Since then, Griswold has been making quite a hefty amount by selling her steamy photos on the adult website and supporting her family. So much so that she has now become a sensation on OnlyFans for posting her nudes.

Bold Decision

Griswold said that she decided to join OnlyFans after the pandemic made it difficult to make brand deals to promote on her pages and at the same time pay the home rent of her parents. The 22-year-old model who has over 473,000 followers on TikTok and 207,000 followers on Instagram also posts her racy photos there but once she joined Onlyfans she started making huge money and is now happy being an adult star and supporting her parents.

"I do help my parents out and send them money. I'm really thankful for that," Griswold told LADbible. She now has more than 600 subscribers paying $16.99 every month for her raunchy photos. And Griswold has all the support from her parents.

My family, luckily, is really supportive. And they just trust my judgment and how I like to present myself, and they're really supportive of it. So I'm grateful for that," she told the outlet. She said "I used to help my parents and give them money so that they can get little help."

That said, she revealed that she needs to "put a lot of work" into her OnlyFans more than other things. "It's not like a nine to five job where you get up and someone tells you, 'You have to be here at this time'."

Proving Herself

Although her parents have been supportive of her decision, Griswold said that her friends have "made comments on it." "I try to just like not let that get to me and explain to them the bigger picture about it," she said, acknowledging the "bad reputation" the OnlyFans app has.

She feels that the image of OnlyFans is fast changing as many people are using it in innovative ways to promote their content and make money. "I feel like it's almost changing with how everyone is starting to use it for different things, other than what it was perceived to be as. So I feel like people's perspectives are kind of changing on it and it's not as bad as when it first came out," she told the outlet.

Griswold said that the app "started off as more of a sexual thing, rather than a fan base platform like it was supposed to be" but now she is being seen differently by her fans and subscribers. "I feel like the influencer community has kind of taken over it now and it's starting to become something different," she said.

The young model shares Q&A videos and "more personal stuff" than on TikTok and Instagram but is also trying to use her influence to change the stereotype the site has.