Man on Southwest Airlines AirDrops Photo of Having Oral Sex to Others Passengers on Board the Flight; Gets Arrested

A passenger on a Southwest flight was arrested on arrival after he reportedly Airdropped a photo of himself receiving oral sex to the other passengers on board the flight on Saturday. A viral TikTok video shows the passenger, Larry, being called out by passengers and spoken to by a member of the flight crew for sharing a photo of his penis, especially with children sitting behind him.

In the clip, Larry can be seen admitting his mistake after being reprimanded by the flight attendant and he apologizes to the crew member, claiming he was "just having some fun." However, his apology couldn't save him from getting arrested.

Horrifying Flying Experience

Southwest representatives acknowledged the event took place on a trip from Detroit to Denver in a statement to The New York Post. According to the airline, Larry was detained when he arrived.

The outlet didn't disclose the name of the flight attendant but she can be seen and heard confronting Larry. After being reprimanded by the flight attendant, Larry apologized to her saying that he did it for fun. "I saw his iPad had airdrop open, so I knew it was him and, yes, I sure did make a scene," DaddyStrange captioned the original video, which now has over 6 million views.

"Why are you doing that?" a flight attendant asked Larry after DaddyStrange pointed out he was sharing "inappropriate" images.

"Just having a little fun," Larry replied without any shame in his eyes and voice. "It's sexual harassment ... disgusting," DaddyStrange told him, which the flight attendant agreed with.

In a follow-up video, the poster said that Larry kept staring at the image he had posted. The flight attendant told the outlet that Larry was led off the aircraft, and she and a select group of other passengers spoke with FBI agents. Click here for the video

The incident left not only the other passengers fuming but also the social media lambasted Larry.

Embarrassing Everyone

The woman who recorded the incident went on to say that she had accepted an airdrop request from "Larry's iPad" when the obscene photo of Larry suddenly surfaced. She claimed she noticed the man across the aisle opening his iPad and choosing which devices to transmit AirDrops to right away.

The man said that he had sent the picture on purpose and that he had sent it to other individuals when the woman asked if he had sent the picture. This further infuriated those who received the photograph.

The woman saw that there were other kids seated close to Larry, including one in the seat behind him who she guessed to be around seven years old.

"We can confirm this unfortunate incident occurred on a recent flight from Detroit to Denver," a representative for Southwest Airlines told The Post.

"Our Flight Attendants immediately addressed the situation and the Crew requested local law enforcement officers meet the flight upon arrival, which they did and subsequently apprehended the individual responsible."

"Southwest Airlines maintains zero tolerance for this obscene and unacceptable behavior, and we offer our sincere apologies to the other customers onboard."

No details about the man has been revealed and it is also not known if any charges have been slapped on him.