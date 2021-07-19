Chinese Woman Arrested For Flashing Her Private Parts and Livestreaming It to Viewers on Train

A woman in China was arrested after she was caught flashing her private parts during a raunchy striptease which she livestreamed in front of stunned commuters on a subway ride. The woman, only identified as Liu, from Huazhou city in China, was caught on CCTV flashing her underwear during a subway ride in the Vietnam-border city of Nanning.

Although, the incident happened sometime in May, she was only recently tracked down and arrested. Police also released footage of the saucy striptease where the woman is seen live streaming her act that led to her arrest earlier this month.

Wild Show

Footage released by the police shows the 38-year-old Liu sitting next to two commuters in a fairly busy train, according to The Sun. She then suddenly switches on the phone camera and directs it toward her legs and lifts up her dress and starts flashing the camera to her underwear and then her private parts.

However, she doesn't stop there. She continues to show her vagina and starts live streaming the entire thing to viewers. She then asks the viewers to buy her virtual gifts and continues to display her private parts.

"Come on, I'm happy as long as you enjoy watching it," she told her fans on the app. An employee, believed to be the train operator, is then seen walking past her but Liu seems unfazed and continues to livestream her saucy video.

Viewers, who watched her in the act, more than enjoying it were shocked. The entire episode was, unfortunately, caught on the CCTV inside the train and police started a manhunt.

Shocking Everyone

Although no one made an official complaint, Nanning Metro Police, arrested Liu in Luchuan County in Guangxi. She has been charged with one count of reproducing, publishing, selling or spreading pornographic electronic information for seeking profits by means of the internet or terminal of mobile communications.

Police is still conducting an investigation and more charges could be slapped on the indecent woman. It is not known what punishment would Liu's actions attract but it is expected to be a harsh one given that China doesn't tolerate such things, l and definitely not in public.

Viewers, who watched the livestream of the raunchy act by Liu, thanked the police for arresting her. One said: "I didn't see that in the CCTV and I'm shocked that people sitting around just watched on."

Another wrote: "I thought she was watching pornography, didn't realize she was live-streaming. Nice spot, Nanning Metro Police."

Earlier this year in Russia, a woman was caught on camera flashing her sexy lingerie with a matching suspender belt as she posed in front of the CCTV camera before walking off.