Asia Song Festival 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Performances by NCT Dream and More at ASF

Asia Song Festival 2021 is hours away from its live broadcast that will feature the onstage performances of top Asian and K-pop singers, including NCT Dream and Brave Girls. Music lovers across the globe can stream the annual event through various online platforms, such as YouTube, Vlive, and Naver TV.

The five-day-long music festival will kickstart on October 5, and it will wrap up on the ninth of this month. The star-studded event will be packed with exciting segments, like a virtual date with K-pop stars and a live cooking show. A live forum to discuss the future of the Korean wave and its contribution to Asian pop culture is part of the schedule.

Here is everything to know about this event, including date, time, how to watch, line up, and hosts.

Date and Time

Asia Song Festival 2021 will kickstart with a live telecast on Tuesday, October 5, at 7 pm KST. Ahead of the annual event, musical lovers across the globe will get a chance to experience the tourist destinations of Gyeongju in South Korea. An influencer will elaborate on the hot spots of the city.

How to Watch

The star-studded musical festival will be stream live through various online platforms, including Vlive and Naver TV. U+ Idol Live and the official website of Asia Song Festival will also telecast the annual event live online.

Music lovers from various parts of the globe, like the US, the UK, Japan, India, China, Singapore, Myanmar, Brazil, Canada, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, and Spain, can watch the festival live online through various YouTube channels. The K-pop, SBS Now, Naver Now, and the official YouTube channel of this Song Festival will also broadcast this five-day-long event live online. Watch the annual music festival live online below:

Line-up

Popular K-pop bands, such as NCT Dream, Brave Girls, AB6IX, EVERGLOW, Weeekly, Pengagon, and Omega X, will perform live on stage to cheer up the music lovers from across the globe during this pandemic period.

Girl group Nona Diamonds from the J-Pop band AKB48, Malaysian artist Vanessa Reynolds, Annette Delicia from Indonesia, Yu ZijunX Zhang Ziwei and Zheng Chuang of China, Super V and O2O Girl Band of Vietnam, and Mew Suppasit of Thailand are among the other Asian artists to perform live during the annual festival.

Hosts

The hosts of Asia Song Festival 2021 are former 2NE1 member Sandra Park and GOT7 singer Bambam. Both the MCs are currently under the same label, and they shared their excitement about being the Masters of Ceremony through their agency, Abyss Company.

It is an honor to greet you as the MCs of the Asia Song Festival. We will do our best to create a concert atmosphere where both singers and their fans can have an enjoyable time. We ask for your interest, they stated.

Schedule

Day one of the music festival will begin with a virtual tour through the hotspots of Gyeongju at 11 am KST on October 5. The next three days will feature busking performances by top K-pop artists. On the fourth day, viewers can participate in a live cooking class with Gyeongju ingredients and a forum to discuss Asian and K-pop culture. The last day of the festival will feature virtual dates with Korean singers. Live onstage performances by top artists from across Asia are also included in the schedule.