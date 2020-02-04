The business of Rajinikanth's Pongal release is dropped in its fourth weekend at the Malaysian box office. Among the Indian movies, the Tamil flick had occupied the numero uno position for three consecutive weekends, but this weekend, it has made way for Myskin's Psycho.

In the latest weekend, Darbar has earned MYR 14,786 from 11 screens. The total collection of the Rajinikanth-starrer in this part of the world stands at MYR 2,559,324, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The film was opened in 41 screens and minted MYR 1,726,949. The movie had retained the same number of screens in its second weekend and earned MYR 348,982 to take its total tally to MYR 2,326,374.

In the third weekend, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara-starrer Darbar collected MYR 111,602 from 25 screens.

Psycho at No 1 Position

In its second weekend, Psycho has occupied the numero uno position among the Indian movies at the Malaysian box office. After earning MYR 93,868 in its first weekend, the Mysskin-directorial has made a collection of MYR 60,057 in its second weekend to take its 10-day total to MYR 218,436.

Hindi film Jawaani Jaaneman is released in five screens from which it has collected MYR 15,306. Whereas newly-released Tamil film Dagaalty has raked in MYR 9,507 from six screens in its first weekend.

Bollywood flick Street Dancer 3 has collected MYR 3,940 from two screens to take its 10-day total to MYR 34,234, Dhanush's Pattas has earned MYR 3,644 from three screens to end its third-weekend total at MYR 331,939 and Hindi film Panga has earned MYR 1,812 from two screens to take its 10-day total to MYR 16,470.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newz has earned MYR 320 in its sixth weekend to take its total to MYR 130,267, while Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak has collected MYR 100 from two screens to end its total collection at MYR 42,361.