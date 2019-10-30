Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Hindi film Housefull 4 and Vijay's Tamil flick Bigil have set the box office on fire in India. The two films have kept the cash registers ringing for the last five days (Deepavali weekend) in its home territory.

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection

The Hindi movie has made a net collection of Rs 111.82 crore at the Indian box office in five days. Housefull 4 was opened to a slow start and to mixed reviews, but the film has overcome the low pre-release buzz.

On the first day, Housefull 4 earned Rs 19.08 crore and saw a marginal drop on Saturday by collecting Rs 18.81 crore. The business saw further decline on Sunday by raking in Rs 15.33 crore which was not a good sign.

To everybody's surprise, Housefull 4 came out with flying colors on Monday by doing a stunning business. It netted Rs 34.56 crore and the movie's fortune was back on track. The Akshay Kumar-starrer managed to do well on Tuesday by raking in Rs 24.04 crore to take its five-day net collection to Rs 111.82 crore with an estimated gross collection of Rs 140 crore.

Bigil Box Office Collection

Vijay's Bigil has done an earth-shattering collection in South India. The movie has raked in over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office. In Tamil Nadu alone, the sports drama has grossed Rs 87 crore.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial has raked in over Rs 14 crore from Andhra and Telangana, around Rs 13.50 crore in Karnataka, close to Rs 13 crore in Kerala and about Rs 2.50 crore from rest of India.

Housefull 4 and Bigil Rule

The combined business of Bigil and Housefull 4 is estimated to be around Rs 270 crore in five days. With no big movies hitting the screens this week, the flicks are expected to mint big money in the days to come.

Bigil vs Housefull 4 at box office: Vijay and Akshay Kumar's films gross Rs 270+ crore in 5 days