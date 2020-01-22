Tamil movie Darbar has continued its good run at the Malaysian box office. The AR Murugadoss-directorial movie has reportedly retained its screens in its second weekend and enjoyed good footfalls in cinema halls for the film.

Going by a report on Bollywood Hungama, Darbar had grossed MYR 1,726,949 in the first weekend from 41 screens. The Tamil cine-goers had warmly welcomed the movie of their icon. In its second weekend, the movie has collected MYR 348,982 from the same number of screens.

Darbar had run into trouble a few days before the its release over financial dispute between Lyca Productions and Malaysia-based entertainment distribution company DMY Creations. However, upon release, it managed to pull the audience to theatres in good numbers.

The total collection made by Darbar in Malaysia stands at MYR 2,326,374. Whereas in Singapore, the Rajinikanth-starrer had earned S$ 59,755 in the first weekend. The Lyca Productions-funded film has raked in S$ 14,756 in its second weekend.

The total collection made by the Tamil movie stands at S$ 81,063 in Singapore. However, the aforementioned numbers are from reported screens only.

Apart from Malaysia, Darbar has made an impressive collection in the US market. After minting $760,890 from 182 screens, it has earned $124,637 from 90 screens in its second weekend. The total collection of the film in North America stands at $1,620,631.

The estimated worldwide collection of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's movie is over $28 million. The Tamil superstar plays the role of an IPS officer in the flick which has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty doing the role of the antagonist and Prateik Babbar enacting the character of his son.