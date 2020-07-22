Make America Great Again (or MAGA) is synonymous with President Donald Trump. The MAGA campaign slogan helped President Trump during his first political campaign back in 2015-16. The president has used this slogan on multiple occasions. MAGAaMovie is currently trending on Twitter but for all the wrong reasons.

Several Americans have reported their disdain towards the current government. Their outrage is clear in the poll results as Democratic nominee Joe Biden is currently in the lead. Now several such users have taken to social media to troll the president and his administration.

Trump recently held a brief press conference devoted to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As per the daily statistic report, the number of infected cases in the United States of America has crossed 4 million, out of which 1.8 million have recovered and more than 140,000 people have lost their lives.

The government's slow response towards the infection has caused an uproar among the American citizens, who took to Twitter to hilariously give movie titles to Donald Trump and his family members.

Some of the movie titles are not in the good taste for the audience and we cannot publish them here as it takes a dig at Donald Trump's alleged relationship with Russian President Putin and the 'white-supremacy.'

Check out a couple of MAGAaMovie titles suggested by Twitter users:

Make America Great Again is inspired by Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign and has become a pop culture phenomenon, seeing widespread use and making headlines in arts, entertainment and politics.

Meanwhile, Trump has started his campaign for the upcoming 2020 elections. In the first of his moves, the campaign is running several anti-TikTok ads on Facebook and Instagram, accusing the Chinese applications of spying on the users.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit North America, President Trump has lashed out on multiple occasions against China. He recently claimed that China chose not to stop the spread of the novel-COVID—19.

The Trump campaign is running political advertisements on different social media platforms that accuse video sharing platform TikTok of spying on the users. Facebook has removed one of the anti-TiktTok ads as it appears to be a violation of its policy against social media ads.