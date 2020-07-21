As the world has come on the knees due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has made a shocking statement where he said that Beijing could have stopped the deadly virus that has affected millions of people. President Trump further weighed in that China chose not to stop the spread of coronavirus.



President Trump has remained extremely vocal when it comes to China and its alleged hand in the ongoing pandemic that has resulted in the death of over 610,000 people globally.

Earlier on Monday, Trump told the reporters that Coronavirus came from China and the country should have stopped it but apparently it chose not to do that. He further claimed that they will have more reports on the existence of the virus but the virus did come from China.

"They could have stopped it, but they didn't. They stopped it from going into China, but they didn't stop it from going to the rest of the world. It didn't stop it from going to Europe, to us," he further said.

Back in May, President Trump claimed that it was China's incompetence that led to all the infections and deaths from around the world. As per the latest statistics, over 14 million people across the world have tested positive. The deadly virus has brought the global economy to a halt and the cases are not even slowing it down.

"They should have stopped it. They could have stopped it. They weren't transparent at all; they were the opposite. It's not good," Trump said, via WhiteHouse.gov.

Ever since WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic and asked all the national governments to take serious actions to stop the spread of the virus, President Trump has been in touch with several national leaders. He recently spoke to Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and even shared a word with French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Trump added that he had several conversations with world leaders as the pandemic is flaring up. He also talked about how America is helping several other countries by providing them ventilator sand medicines.

"I think it's very important to do it, the vaccines and the therapeutics. I think I'm going to bring some of the great companies that are working, and very successfully in the past have worked on these things, and they're going to tell you very specifically what they're doing and how they're doing. But we think we're doing very well in that regard," said the president.