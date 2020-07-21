US President Donald Trump is not too pleased with the Chinese government. On multiple occasions, he referred to Coronavirus as a Chinese virus. A former White House chief strategist has now alleged that Trump administration has reportedly put together a war plan to "takedown" the Chinese Communist Party.

During a recent interview with Fox News (via Business Standard), former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made some shocking revelations. Bannon stated what everyone is currently seeing is an integrated war plan that has been put together against the Chinese government to confront them first and then take them down.

As per Bannon, the Trump administration's war plan reportedly includes supporting allies in India on the border of "Chinese-occupied Tibet." This area has been in the news for quite some time as even India and China reportedly come face-to-face over the border issues.

While further talking about the alleged "war plan," Steve Bannon talked about Donald Trump's war council that has National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, head of the FBI Christopher Wray, and Attorney General William Barr. As per Bannon, these are the four horseman of the apocalypse.

These "horseman of the apocalypse" has reportedly laid out a plan that will challenge the Chinese government on information and economic front. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the world has seen a recession unlike anything they witnessed before.

Trump's Take on China Amid Novel COVID-19

President Donald Trump has made several claims in the past and showed his disdain towards the Chinese Communist Party. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to slam China and stated that as he watches how the Coronavirus has accelerated and damaged the United States, he "becomes more and more angry."

Earlier this week, President Trump posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus and again referred to the deadly virus as an "invisible China virus."

In response to the Trump administration's aim on China over several things, including intellectual property theft to the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated "the U.S. is pressing the accelerator to trash China-U.S. relations, while China is putting the brakes on."