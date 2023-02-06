Madonna 'Unrecognizable' as She Stuns Fans With Wrinkle-Free Appearance at Grammy Awards 2023

Madonna doesn't fail to surprise. The Queen of Pop left everyone stunned with her incredibly smooth face when she stepped onto the star-studded stage as a presenter at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Sunday. Once she took the stage, Madonna, 64, spoke about being "shocking" and had a word for all the "troublemakers" out there.

Madonna stunned the audience with her wrinkle-free appearance as she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras to perform their popular song, "Unholy," which was awarded the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance during the event. Needless to say, Madonna once again stole the show in her own style, leaving fans stunned.

Unrecognizable Madonna

The "Material Girl" hitmaker who just revealed her eagerly awaited tour, "The Celebration," also offered a heartfelt message to "all the little rebels," saying that their "fearlessness does not go unnoticed."

"I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know all you troublemakers out there you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed," she said.

"You are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated."

However, She appeared in front of the audience wearing braids, a tight black suit, and fishnet gloves, as some couldn't even recognize her.

"Madonna who? That can't be her? Can it ?" one viewer tweeted.

"#GRAMMYs I really wish Madonna never touched her face," another wrote. "There really was no reason. She was going to age beautifully. She's always been beautiful. #Stopplayingwithyallface#Grammys2023#Madonna."

"Madonna looking "refreshed" lol..' while another wrote: So, I am just now watching the #GRAMMYs. Madonna doesn't quite look like @Madonna to me," wrote yet another user.

Some also lamented and slammed her "unrecognizable" look. "Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward. #GRAMMYs," wrote one user.

"I love Madonna. I really do. But lord what did she do to her face," one person lamented.

"Madonna needs to stop with the plastic surgery and embrace the aging process. She's nearly unrecognizable at this point," wrote one fan.

Another added: "My gawd what has @Madonna done to herself? #GRAMMYs" while another wrote: "Madonna sorta looks like that singer that sang Vogue and other songs."

Her Jaw-Dropping Look

Madonna's hair was done into two distinct braids and was put up on each side with a central part. For an edgy touch, two smaller strands dropped in front of her face. The "Frozen" singer spoke to the crowd while on stage in front of a bright spotlight while holding a riding crop in her right hand.

Madonna wore a set of cross-shaped earrings and a variety of sparkling rings to further accentuate her look for the big evening.

She sported blonde-dyed eyebrows and a glam cosmetic look that included black mascara and a shimmering, smokey shadow. She finished up by tinting her lips a shade of nude.

Are you ready for a little controversy? the singer jokingly asked as she introduced the two forthcoming artists.