Madonna Leaves Fans Cringing after Posing Bare-Breasted in NSFW Photo on Instagram

Madonna has left her fans cringing after she broke the Instagram rules by posting racy photos wherein she is seen exposing her nipples and even spreading her rules. While Madonna has always been bold with her photo shoot, this time she without any hesitation broke Instagram's strict rules about nudity with her latest photo spree.

Instagram bans nudity in photos or videos posted to the platform, including images that show female nipples â€“ a rule that famously led to the "Free the nipple" movement. And the 'Material Girl' singer seems to doing just that once gain â€” breaking all the rules.

Breaking the Rules

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old once again left her fans cringing after posting a series of racy snaps to her Instagram account. The photos show her laying in bed wearing fishnet stockings, thong underwear and a very racy black bra. In one of the snaps she can also be seen freeing her nipples.

In another photo she can be seen spreading her legs in fishnet thongs. The NSFW photos captured Madonna in various postures around her bedroom, from laying topless on her sheets to under the bed with her legs spread wide.

She also put her pert behind on display while kneeling before the bed with her thong-clad derriere front and center. However, the photos weren't the only thing. Alongside the photos she also shared a quote from poet Mary Oliver.

"Beauty without purpose is beauty without virtue but all beautiful things have this function - to excite the viewers toward sublime thought. Glory to the world, that good teacher," the quote read.

Internet Divided

No sooner did she post those photos, comments started pour in, with many slamming her for breaking the Instagram rules. "Stop showing your a**, we've seen plenty of it with the Sex book and it was brave then. Now it's just classless and it has nothing to do with your age..." one user wrote.

"This is getting kind of embarrassing now," @michaeldaviderickson posted.

"WHY MADONNA?" wrote another user. "Your children must be so proud of you," posted @gemlee_100.

However, they were also many who appreciated her photos. "The Greatest Solo Artist in music history!! The Greatest Woman in music of all time!! The Queen of Pop, Her Majesty," @matias_figgo commented, along with a crown and heart emoji and the "Bestselling Female Recording Artist Of All Time" hashtag.

Many left flame, heart and crown emojis in the comments section as they raved about the Queen of Pop.

That said, this isn't the first time that Madonna has raised controversy with her bold photoshoot. Over the weekend, she shared photos of herself which included one of photographer Steven Klein holding a knife to her throat and a caption which revealed her staff worked for free on her recent project.