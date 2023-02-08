Madonna Slams Critics Who Called Her Appearance 'Unrecognizable' at Grammy Awards 2023 and Blames 'Long-Lens Camera' for Distorting Her Face

Madonna is not among the ones to sit and silently and accept criticism. The 64-year-old pop icon has slammed the haters who criticized her appearance at the Grammy Awards 2023. In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, Madonna hit out at "ageism and misogyny" after several critics deemed the Material Girl "unrecognizable" at the Grammys on Sunday.

Madonna paired her words with a clip of herself standing at the Grammys with celebrities like Cardi B, Sam Smith, and Honey Dijon. Social media users have been commenting that Madonna looked "unrecognizable" and that she may have gone for plastic surgery during Sunday's broadcast, which has dominated social media for two days.

Madonna Gives It Back

According to Madonna, her face was misrepresented and appeared rounder and puffier than it actually was due to a "closeup" taken with a "long lens camera." "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in," she added after diagnosing the issue.

In the lengthy post, Madonna said that it was an honor for her to introduce Sam Smith, who shared the pair prize and became the first openly non-binary artist to win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration category, and Kim Petras, who became the first openly trans person to win a Grammy.

She explained that she decided to introduce Petras rather than accept the trophy for Album of the Year because she believed the former occasion would be more significant and appropriate for her trailblazing status.

However, Madonna was frustrated that people were ignoring her words and concentrating on her outward attractiveness.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras]," she said of the "Unholy" performers.

"Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start," the pop diva added.

Madonna complained that she lived in a "world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous [sic]."

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Silencing Her Critics

She then quoted BeyoncÃ©'s line from her hit single: "You won't break my soul." As she concluded her caption, Madonna maintained her defiance. "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior â€” pushing boundaries â€”Standing up to the patriarchy â€” and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches!"

Madonna made the comment after a source told The New York Post on Monday that she wanted to look like the "2000s Madonna" and talked about herself in the third person. The insider continued that her fixation with her cheeks is what causes her puffy face.

"She doesn't realize that it's making her look a bit like a caricature of herself," the source said.

A facialist and makeup artist are also allegedly employed round-the-clock to keep the singer's youthful appearance.

However, fans did not seem impressed by those efforts as they discussed her bizarre appearance on Twitter after Sunday's award presentation. "There really was no reason. She was going to age beautifully. She's always been beautiful. #Stopplayingwithyallface#Grammys2023#Madonna," wrote one user.

#GRAMMYs I really wish Madonna never touched her face," another wrote.

"Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward. #GRAMMYs," tweeted yet another user.

The "Papa Don't Preach" singer is the mother of five adopted children: Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and Stella and Estere Ciccone, 10 years old. She also has a biological daughter, Lourdes Leon, age 26.