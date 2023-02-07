Jennifer Lopez Snaps at a Straight-Faced Ben Affleck at Grammy Awards before Realizing the Moment Was Being Captured on Camera [WATCH]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left people talking once again after a video clip surfaced that captured the couple sharing an awkward moment at the Grammy Awards 2023. All didn't seem well between the two as Lopez appeared to snap at Affleck after he looked bored at the award ceremony.

However, Lopez was quick to realize that the tense moment was being captured on camera as she decided to put on a fake smile to cover up things. Affleck, 50 looked miserable and exhausted for the rest of the evening, as he hardly sported a smile. This has since generated countless memes, with lip readers trying to guess what Lopez could have said as she snapped at Affleck.

Tense Moment

Affleck was seen whispering in his wife's ear during the first tense interaction while Trevor Noah, the show's presenter, sat next to her. Lopez jerked away and appeared to snap something at the actor in response to whatever he was whispering.

When Affleck realized the awkward moment had been captured on video, he scowled and straightened his waistcoat and posture.

Lopez, 53, also made her expression go blank as she too became aware that everything they said would probably come up on social media. Then, as the image-conscious actor and singer turned to face Noah, she made an effort to appear as though she was participating in the excitement going on around her.

The video shows the expression on JLo's tense face gradually changing to one of interest when she turns to look at Noah, who was talking into the camera right next to her.

Lopez then smiled broadly as she gave Harry Styles the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Harry's House" in an effort to maintain the impression that she was having fun.

However, Affleck had a vacant expression throughout the evening.

Moment of Tension

It is unclear what exactly was said during the conversation, but the singer and actress did not appear to be impressed. However, TikTok users who were watching the event immediately swamped the comments sections with their views and observations.

Someone on TikTok referred to Affleck's ex-wife with the quip: "Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn like .... "Girlllllll he's your problem now.'"

"HER FACE WHEH SHE SAW THE CAMERA LOL," another TikTok users wrote of the moment Lopez realized that she was on camera.

"The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it," yet another user wrote.

Ever mindful of keeping up appearances, Lopez turned to Instagram on Monday to praise Affleck and share pictures of their enjoyable Grammy night out: She captioned the photo, "Always the best time with my love, my husband."

However, the awkward interaction wasn't the only thing people were talking about that evening. Affleck cemented his status as a meme idol once again at Friday night's Grammy Awards as his expressionless face went viral on social media.

Affleck was seen appearing utterly uninterested throughout the A-list evening next to the stunning Lopez, who seemed to be having a great time.

One particular moment that led to a plethora of humorous Twitter memes was the Oscar winner's expressionless face as he listened to Stevie Wonder sing Higher Ground.

"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin'," one user tweeted, in reference to Affleck's famous passion for Dunkin' Donuts.

And the hilarious memes kept on coming, with one viewer writing, "Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at the dentist."

"Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay," tweeted another user, echoing the sentiments of social media across the board.

"'Why does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much-needed smoke break," wrote another user.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot twice last summer, sealing their long-running romance in the entertainment industry. They started dating in the early 2000s, became engaged, and then decided against getting married because of the intense media attention they were receiving.

Affleck married Garner, and Lopez married Marc Anthony, and they both had families before going through divorces, other relationships, and his highly publicized battles with alcoholism and his profession. They eventually reconnected in the spring of 2021 after Sarah broke off her engagement with Alex.