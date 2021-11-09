Semi-Naked Man Goes on Stabbing Spree on Oslo Street Before Police Shoot Him Dead [VIDEO]

A semi-naked man stabbed multiple people on a street of Oslo, Norway, before being shot dead by police. Chilling video of the incident shows police vans cornering the man into a garage as officers shoot him dead. The man, reportedly, was shouting as he went on the stabbing spree.

Interestingly, the man had committed the same crime a year ago and was sectioned but this time he was over aggressive and police were left with no choice but to shoot him dead. Police said only that there was "more than one" victim and gave no information about their condition.

On a Stabbing Spree

Footage showed circulating on social media shows a police patrol car driving into a building in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo to stop the man. The man, believed to be in his 30s, is naked from the waist up and is wielding a knife after having stabbed multiple people.

The man then attacks the vehicles and manages to open the door of the patrol car before being shot. Police spokesman Torgeir Brenden said, that "several shots" were fired at the man. However, he didn't specify if it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

One witness, Kristin Saunes, 25, told local paper VG that she saw a barefoot man with a kitchen knife running after a woman. "The police have been attacked by this person with a knife," police spokesman Brenden said.

"We can imagine that he intended to attack more. There is no doubt that the fact that the person was stopped so quickly may have limited damage, and may have saved lives," he added.

Not the First Time

The man, however, didn't commit this crime for the first time. In December 2020, he was sanctioned for a similar semi-naked knife attack in Grunerlokka, Oslo. He was also sent to mental health care but he repeated the act in less than a year's time.

The sanctioning came after the knifeman was convicted for a semi-naked blade attack in June 2019. During that attack, he stabbed a man multiple times in the upper body before passer-bys stepped in to help. At that time police arrived and shot him with a stun gun before arresting him. He also reportedly was heard shouting "Allah Hu Akbar" at that time.

Local media reported he was also convicted for attacking two police officers in 2015 in an assault in which he told cops "you are going to die" and called them "fascist b*******."

Police is still conduction and investigation but have said that they don't suspect it to be a terror attack. However, they haven't given the name of the suspect.