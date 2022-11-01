Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Snorting Cocaine Off Megan Fox's Breast as They Dress Up Like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee During Halloween Party [WATCH]

Megan Fox's fiancÃ© Machine Gun Kelly is facing severe backlash for snorting fake cocaine off her breasts and licking them at a Halloween party on Friday night, as the couple impersonated wild Nineties pair Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Although Megan looks smoking hot as Kelly snorts the fake cocaine, it hasn't gone down well with millions of their fans.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose actual name is Colson Baker, posted the whole thing to his Instagram story after the couple stepped out on Friday. (He also shared a few snapshots. Even if the so-called "cocaine" is presumably fake, a lot of people online have expressed disbelief that he would record himself doing this, even if it is a joke.

Megan and Kelly Do It Again

Megan, a 36-year-old mother of three, and her musician boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, were determined to shock their followers by acting out a drug bender in the backseat of the car, the same night they attended the celebrity-studded Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

MGK took to Instagram on Saturday to share some photos from the event, along with a controversial video in which he is dressed as the co-founder of MÃ¶tley CrÃ¼e and is seen snorting the white powder off Megan's boobs using a dollar note.

The Jennifer's Body actress resembled Baywatch's beauty while sporting a wavy blonde wig and a low-cut pink and burgundy minidress. More than 20 years ago, Pamela Anderson wore the ensemble to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas' grand opening celebration.

"happy Halloween virgins ," Kelly captioned the Instagram carousel of photos and, of course, the eyebrow-raising video.

Both look stunning in the video. Kelly sported Tommy Lee's characteristic white tank and black leather leggings while smoking a cigarette while Megan exhibited her jaw-dropping curves.

At the event, which was also attended by hosts Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, as well as Paris Hilton, Rebel Wilson, Jasmine Tookes, and others, Megan exuded sex appeal as she flaunted her beautifully toned and sun-kissed legs.

The Disney+ series about Pamela and Tommy's infamous sex tape, which debuted in February, probably had an impact on their outfits.

However, the video clip and photos left Megan and her fiancÃ©'s fans shocked.

Social Media Blasts Kelly

Given that a large portion of the "Bloody Valentine" singer's fan base comprises of minors, followers were shocked that Kelly would celebrate drugs in such a way. "I cannot keep defending y'all wtf is this," wrote one Twitter user.

"Ok but this? Hell na, might ur music be good but the drugs? not that much," tweeted another fan.

"Not cool with the snorting and having teens idol you," wrote yet another follower.

"Him thinking it's ok to post a video doing a fâ€“king line is crossing a fâ€“king line after every artist we've had over dose in the past few years," wrote a fourth user.

"Okay, Ik there r gonna be ppl saying they didnt ask but this is not okay. Even if it's fake, and a joke," noted one more. "This is not okay to promote to your fans and it's even worse for the children they both have. Highly disappointed, really not a fan of you anymore at this point. This is fâ€“ked."

Others blasted the 36-year-old "Transformers" actress for being a mother and taking part in open tweets about "drugs."

"You're a mother ? Oh how proud your kids will be years from now when they see this," commented one person.

"Knowing she has kids that'll grow up and see this is so sad," wrote another.

"The pam and tommy costumes, the amber and johnny costumes, the jeffrey dahmer costumes... this is all very sick and twisted behavior from a society that lacks empathy," another user wrote.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's romance has garnered fresh attention since Hulu's Pam & Tommy premiered earlier this year. The show investigates how the two stars were handled following the theft and unauthorized release of their sex tape. Sebastian Stan and Lily James both garnered high praise for their roles in the production.

The fact that Pamela was not involved in the creation of the series or given her approval has also drawn harsh criticism for the show. Additionally, it has come under fire for "romanticizing" Pamela and Tommy's union. Tommy was actually arrested for beating Pamela and given a six-month sentence in the Los Angeles Country Jail for spousal abuse.