Lucy-Bleu Knight Cause of Death: Slash's Stepdaughter Died from Hydrogen Sulfide Toxicity as Her Death Is Ruled Suicide

The cause of death for Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash's stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who died at the age of 25, has been revealed. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County medical examiner announced that Lucy-Bleu Knight's cause of death was hydrogen sulfide toxicity and classified it as a suicide.

Authorities said that Knight was found unresponsive at a private home on July 19 during a welfare check by law enforcement and was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. local time. Hydrogen sulfide is a toxic and flammable gas that can be harmful to humans. A deputy medical examiner performed the examination on July 22 and confirmed the cause of death on Thursday.

Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that acute exposure to hydrogen sulfide can cause symptoms such as nausea, headaches, confusion, balance problems, tremors, convulsions, and irritation of the skin and eyes.

The musical icon shared the tragic news of his cherished stepdaughter's death in a heartbreaking Instagram post on July 22.

In a moving Instagram post on July 27, Slash expressed his deep sorrow, saying, "My heart is permanently fractured," and shared a touching selfie of Lucy-Bleu as he described his anguish.

"I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been ... & still are."

He continued: "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Slash canceled four dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour to mourn his profound loss.

Slash's post announcing Knight's death on Instagram read: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024."

The statement continued: "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Devastated Family

Slash first began dating Lucy's mother, Meegan Hodges, in 1989, and they rekindled their relationship in 2015. Meegan, who had Lucy with Mark Knight, also posted the same message on her Instagram, writing: "I love you."

Lucy had 35,000 followers on Instagram and was reportedly employed at Electric Lady Management, the talent division of the recording studio.

Three hours after Slash's announcement, a selfie of Lucy with a caption was posted on her Instagram.

The post read: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."