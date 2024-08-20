AOC Mocked on Social Media for Her Fake Accent at Democrat National Convention [WATCH]

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been mocked as "cringe" and "bizarre" after being accused of adopting a fake accent during her passionate speech at the Democratic National Convention. She was slammed on social media following her speech to delegates in Chicago on Monday night—with many questioning, "What accent is AOC using here?"

Video clips circulating online highlighted a particularly intense moment in the 34-year-old progressive congresswoman's speech when she compared Donald Trump with Kamala Harris. The voice appeared to change suddenly during this time, with many calling her accent fake. Ocasio-Cortez has since been mocked and trolled on social media. However, she hasn't commented on the issue yet.

Voice Modulation

"I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people from under the boots of greed, trampling on our way of life," the progressive rep raged.

The phrase "on our way of life" drew attention from many, as AOC used a noticeably different accent and tone to deliver it.

She appeared to stretch the word "life," leading some conservatives to question, as one account put it, "What accent is AOC using here?"

Some critics alleged that she used a noticeable Southern drawl as she shouted to the crowd.

"AOC speech was cringe. The fake accent was way too much for me. Back snapped. I called it. DNC is cringe as all get out," one user posted on X.

One user said: "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez developed a new phony accent in the middle of delivering her very painful speech."

"I'm starting to think AOC yelling in her new southern accent was the highlight," one user tweeted as she ripped the overall tone of the "snoozefest" DNC.

"Preacher AOC debuting her new accent," another user wrote.

Slammed for Being Fake

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents sections of the Bronx and Queens in Congress, has faced accusations of using different accents before. In 2023, she was criticized after footage resurfaced showing her adopting an accent while speaking to Al Sharpton's civil rights group.

The Democratic representative used a Southern drawl when she told the audience, "I'm proud to be a bartender. Ain't nothing wrong with that."

Ocasio-Cortez, who was raised in the Bronx by Puerto Rican parents, has faced accusations of pandering to the audience at the National Action Network conference in 2019.

A recent viral video, which labels AOC as "a total fraud," combines old footage of her with recent clips where she criticizes Donald Trump without any discernible accent.

These accusations trace back to her early years in Congress, when she had to address similar criticisms related to the same video clip in 2019.

"Folks talking about my voice can step right off," she wrote on Twitter. "Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what's up. My Spanish is the same way."