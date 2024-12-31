Love Scout, When the Stars Gossip, and Other K-dramas to Premiere in January 2025

Korean drama lovers worldwide are getting a wonderful treat in January 2025. A handful of K-drama is premiering with a stealer lineup of cast members, including Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Se Young, and Na In Woo.

From romance and science fiction to historical fantasy thrillers and teen dramas, the first month of the New Year will introduce a show in every genre. Starting from Monday (January 3), this month has at least a drama premiere till Friday (January 24).

From Love Scout and When the Stars Gossip to The Queen Who Crowns and Motel California, here is everything about the K-dramas premiering in 2025.

Love Scout

Love Scout, starring Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, is an upcoming romance drama scheduled to premiere on SBS on Friday (January 3) at 10:00 PM KST. It is also known as My Perfect Secretary. Ji Eun wrote the script for this mini-series. Ham Joon Ho directed it with Kim Jae Hong. The filming for this K-drama began on Thursday (March 7) under the working title Between Greeting.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Kang Ji Yoon. She is the CEO of a headhunting firm named Peoples. She is good at her job. Her company became the second-largest firm in the industry within five years of its launch. However, Ji Yoon struggles with household chores and other things. Her life changes after she meets her highly competent secretary, Yoo Eun Ho. He is a talented individual who is good at everything, like his job, childcare, and housework.

When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip, also known as Ask the Stars, will premiere on tvN on Saturday (January 4) at 9:20 PM KST. It will focus on a faithful encounter between an astronaut and a space tourist in a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang wrote the script, and Park Shin Woo directed it.

The mini-series features Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist, who embarks on an adventurous journey as a space tourist with a secret mission. Gong Hyo Jin will appear as Commander Eve Kim in the mini-series. She works at a zero-gravity space station. Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, and Heo Nam Jun are the supporting cast members of this space romance drama.

The Queen Who Crowns

The Queen Who Crowns is an upcoming historical drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook. It will premiere on tvN and TVING on Monday (January 6) at 8:50 PM KST. Screenwriter Lee Young Mi wrote the script, and Kim Sang Ho directed the mini-series.

The K-drama narrates the life of Queen Won Kyung, a kingmaker who led a fiery life. She made her husband a King and ruled the kingdom with him in the early Joseon Dynasty. The Queen dreamed of making a new world with the help of her husband, Lee Bang Won. She led an independent life and confidently moved forward without losing herself.

Queen Won Kyung faced several challenges in her life. Still, she continued to focus on her dreams. Harsh realities and devastating betrayals never affected her. However, historical records mention her as Mrs. Min or King Taejong's wife. Her full name was never mentioned in any of the historical records. The Queen Who Crowns sheds light on the fiery life of Queen Won Kyung.

Motel California

Motel California is an upcoming MBC romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo. The mini-series is based on the 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home, written by Shim Yoon Seo. It narrates the story of a woman who grew up in a rural motel. She stays away from her hometown for 12 years. The show narrates her struggles after the female lead returns and reconnects with her first love.

In Woo will portray a handsome veterinarian named Cheon Yeon Soo. Se Young will portray Ji Kang Hee, a protagonist born and raised in a rural motel. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script and Kim Hyung Min directed it. The supporting casts include Kim Tae Hyung, Choi Min Soo, and Koo Ja Sung.

Unmasked

Unmasked is an upcoming action thriller drama starring Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, and Joo Jong Hyuk. The mini-series follows a team of investigative journalists working round the clock to save their careers. It will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (January 15). Screenwriter Kim Gi Ryang wrote the script, and Yoo Sun Dong directed the television drama.

Hye Soo will portray Oh So Ryong, a fearless journalist and team leader of an investigative program named Unmasked. Sung Il will appear as the producing director Han Do. Jong Hyuk will feature assistant director Kang Ki Ho.

Study Group

Study Group is an upcoming web series starring Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Shin Su Hyun, Yoon Sang Jeong, and Gong Do Yu. Min Hyun will portray Ga Min, and Ji Eun will play Lee Han Kyung, a talented teacher who dreams of changing the school. Woo Min, Su Hyun, Sang Jeong, and Do Yu will appear as the students in the teen drama.

It will premiere on TVING on Thursday (January 23). It is based on a popular Webtoon of the same name by Shin Hyung Wook. Eom Seon Ho wrote the script for this teen drama with Oh Bo Hyun. Lee Jang Hoon directed it with Yoo Beom Sang.

The mini-series narrates the story of a boy named Yoon Ga Min. It follows Ga Min after he forms a study group at Yuseong Technical High School. It is known as the worst school in the world. Study Group will feature Kim Young Ah, Morgan Hoo, Lee Kwang Hee, and Joo Yeon Woo as supporting cast.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is an upcoming medical drama starring Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Ha Young, and Jung Jae Kwang. It is based on a Naver webtoon series titled Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Hansanleega. It narrates the story of a brilliant trauma surgeon named Baek Gang Hyeok. The story begins after he joins a struggling trauma center.

Screenwriter Choi Tae K wrote the script, and Lee Do Yoon directed The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. It will premiere on Netflix on Friday (January 24).