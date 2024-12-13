Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar Actor Hwang Min Hyun to Portray Secret Fighter in New Web Series

Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar actor Hwang Min Hyun will portray a secret fighter in the upcoming web series Study Group. It is based on a popular Webtoon of the same name by Shin Hyung Wook. The mini-series narrates the story of a boy named Yoon Ga Min. Although Ga Min is good at fighting, he is not proud. The male lead wants to study hard and take the college entrance test. Will it succeed in his mission?

Here is everything about the upcoming web series Study Group, which is scheduled to premiere in January. The series features Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Shin Su Hyun, Yoon Sang Jeong, and Gong Do Yu. Min Hyun will portray Ga Min, and Ji Eun will play Lee Han Kyung, a talented teacher who dreams of changing the school. Woo Min, Su Hyun, Sang Jeong, and Do Yu will appear as the students in the teen drama.

Eom Seon Ho wrote the script for this teen drama with Oh Bo Hyun. Lee Jang Hoon directed it with Yoo Beom Sang. The mini-series follows Ga Min after he forms a study group at Yuseong Technical High School. It is known as the worst school in the world. The web series is scheduled to premiere on TVING in January. It will feature Kim Young Ah, Morgan Hoo, Lee Kwang Hee, and Joo Yeon Woo as supporting cast.

Study Group Preview

The producers released a poster introducing Min Hyun as Ga Min. It shows him sitting in the classroom, focusing on the blackboard while pencils, test papers, torn-up notebooks, and chairs fly around him. The tagline teases Ga Min's determination to form a study group in the problematic Yusung Technical High School. The fighting genius encourages his classmates to join the study group.

The production team also released a teaser video of the upcoming web series. It shows Ga Eon adjusting his glass and launching a powerful airborne punch. The clip featured a new side of Min Hyun and excited his fans.

Watch the Teaser Below:

Min Hyun made his small screen debut through the 2020 JTBC drama Live On. He won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide as Seo Yul in the 2022 tvN historical fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls. His last television project was the 2023 tvN Mystery thriller romance drama My Lovely Liar.